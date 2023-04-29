icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
29 Apr, 2023 03:00
Suspected drone hits oil terminal in Sevastopol – governor

A massive blaze has engulfed at least one oil tank in the Crimean city that hosts Russia’s Black Sea Fleet
An oil storage facility in the city of Sevastopol was targeted by an unmanned aerial vehicle on Saturday morning, according to preliminary information shared by local governor Mikhail Razvozhayev.

“All security and rescue services are on the scene. The area of the fire is about 1,000 square meters,” Razvozhayev wrote on Telegram around 5am local time, blaming a suspected UAV strike.

Multiple videos shared by eyewitnesses showed a massive fire lighting up the night sky, but there were no immediate reports of any casualties or injuries. Authorities urged people to remain calm as firefighters worked to tackle the blaze.

Earlier this week, the city was targeted by two naval drones, one which was destroyed by the Russian forces, while the other self-detonated in the outer harbor, with none of the facilities in Sevastopol suffering damage.

Located on the southwest coast of Crimea, which joined Russia following a referendum in 2014, the strategic port city is home to Russia’s Black Sea Fleet and has been targeted by drone strikes on numerous occasions since Moscow launched its military campaign in Ukraine last February.

Russian authorities have blamed the attacks on Ukraine, which considers Crimea to be an inalienable part of its territory that is “temporarily occupied” by Russia. Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky has repeatedly vowed to retake the peninsula by any means necessary.

