icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
14 Apr, 2023 17:29
HomeRussia & FSU

EU teases 11th round of Russia sanctions

Brussels’ top finance official insisted that the embargo is having an impact
EU teases 11th round of Russia sanctions
File photo taken In Berlin, Germany. ©  Getty Images/Rainer Fuhrmann

The EU is putting together the 11th package of anti-Russian sanctions in response to the Ukraine conflict, EU commissioner for financial stability, financial services and capital markets Mairead McGuinness confirmed on Friday. 

“We will have another package,” McGuinness told CNBC while attending an International Monetary Fund meeting in Washington, DC. She insisted that the previous ten rounds of sanctions were having an impact on Moscow’s “war machine” but that more was needed.

“Our information is that the sanctions are working, and we will be doing more but we need to look at full implementation,” McGuinness explained. “What Russia is being deprived of is both the finance and the technologies to reinvent their war machine, and they are having problems on the battlefield.”

The EU also intends to look at ways to prevent Russia from circumventing the embargo “with its pals globally,” said McGuinness. Rather than finger-pointing at entire countries, as the US has done, the bloc wants to pressure “individuals and entities” instead. To that end the EU has been working with the US, Canada and Japan to gather intelligence on Russian “evasion” efforts, she said.

Russian oil exports hit near three-year high – IEA
Read more
Russian oil exports hit near three-year high – IEA

The US and its allies imposed sweeping trade and finance restrictions against Moscow and sent hundreds of billions of dollars in weapons and ammunition to Kiev – while insisting they weren’t involved in the conflict. However, contrary to their hopes of breaking the Russian economy and “reducing the ruble to rubble,” in the words of US President Joe Biden, the sanctions have hurt the EU the most, with inflation and energy shortages crippling members’ economies.

Foreign companies that have left Russia or scaled back their activities are estimated to have lost over $200 billion by October last year. The non-food retail sector alone had forfeited $2 billion, according to a recent analysis.

An attempt by the US and the EU to impose a price cap on Russian crude oil exports has also backfired, as Moscow simply stopped selling oil to any “unfriendly” states and ramped up deliveries elsewhere. This has left the US and its allies paying higher prices for oil from re-exporters like India. 

Top stories

RT Features

'Special' service: Declassified Guantanamo court filing suggests some 9/11 hijackers were CIA agents
'Special' service: Declassified Guantanamo court filing suggests some 9/11 hijackers were CIA agents FEATURE
This iconic Kiev monastery survived the Mongols, the Nazis, and the Bolsheviks – can it withstand Zelensky?
This iconic Kiev monastery survived the Mongols, the Nazis, and the Bolsheviks – can it withstand Zelensky? FEATURE
Embracing the empire: What does NATO accession mean for the once famously neutral Finland?
Embracing the empire: What does NATO accession mean for the once famously neutral Finland? FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

'Special' service: Declassified Guantanamo court filing suggests some 9/11 hijackers were CIA agents
'Special' service: Declassified Guantanamo court filing suggests some 9/11 hijackers were CIA agents FEATURE
This iconic Kiev monastery survived the Mongols, the Nazis, and the Bolsheviks – can it withstand Zelensky?
This iconic Kiev monastery survived the Mongols, the Nazis, and the Bolsheviks – can it withstand Zelensky? FEATURE
Embracing the empire: What does NATO accession mean for the once famously neutral Finland?
Embracing the empire: What does NATO accession mean for the once famously neutral Finland? FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
CrossTalk: Neocon rage
0:00
27:1
The Epstein trafficking enterprise: Did J.P. Morgan bank know?
0:00
28:37
العربيةespрусdefrrs

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2023. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies