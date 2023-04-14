icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
14 Apr, 2023 11:36
HomeBusiness News

Russian oil exports hit near three-year high – IEA

Sanctioned seaborne crude is selling above the price cap set by EU and G7 countries, the agency has revealed
Russian oil exports hit near three-year high – IEA
©  Getty Images/shaunl

Russian oil exports jumped to their highest level in almost three years in March, despite Western sanctions, the International Energy Agency (IEA) revealed in its monthly report on Friday.

Russia's daily seaborne oil supplies surged by 600,000 barrels per day (bpd) to 8.1 million bpd last month, the highest since April 2020, according to the IEA.

The Paris-based agency attributed the increase largely to a rise in exports of oil products, which returned to pre-COVID levels. Deliveries of petroleum products rose by 450,000 bpd month-on-month to 3.1 million bpd in March.

However, while Russia's oil revenues rebounded from a February decline and rose by $1 billion to $12.7 billion, they were still 43% down on the same period last year, data shows.

Western nations have imposed several waves of sanctions targeting Russian oil exports, including price caps and embargoes. In February, the EU and G7 nations introduced a price cap of $100 per barrel for diesel, jet fuel and gasoline from Russia, and a $45 per barrel limit for other oil products that trade below the crude price. Fuel exports priced above these limits are barred from insurance and shipping services offered by Western businesses. The caps followed a previously introduced $60-per-barrel price ceiling on Russian crude oil.

READ MORE: Report reveals surge in Chinese oil imports

Russia retaliated by refusing to sell its oil to countries that support the price cap scheme and slashing its production by 500,000 barrels per day starting in March.

According to the IEA, Russia's crude exports in April breached the oil price cap for the first time since restrictions were imposed. The agency revealed that a weighted average of oil loaded from the country's ports went above the price cap on April 5 mainly as a result of ESPO grade rising to around $74 per barrel.

Earlier this month eight members of the OPEC+ group including major oil producers including Russia, Saudi Arabia, Iraq and Kuwait, shocked the markets by announcing their own output cuts of 1.16 million bpd on top of those already introduced in November. The announcement sent global crude prices soaring.

For more stories on economy & finance visit RT's business section

Top stories

RT Features

'Special' service: Declassified Guantanamo court filing suggests some 9/11 hijackers were CIA agents
'Special' service: Declassified Guantanamo court filing suggests some 9/11 hijackers were CIA agents FEATURE
This iconic Kiev monastery survived the Mongols, the Nazis, and the Bolsheviks – can it withstand Zelensky?
This iconic Kiev monastery survived the Mongols, the Nazis, and the Bolsheviks – can it withstand Zelensky? FEATURE
Embracing the empire: What does NATO accession mean for the once famously neutral Finland?
Embracing the empire: What does NATO accession mean for the once famously neutral Finland? FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

'Special' service: Declassified Guantanamo court filing suggests some 9/11 hijackers were CIA agents
'Special' service: Declassified Guantanamo court filing suggests some 9/11 hijackers were CIA agents FEATURE
This iconic Kiev monastery survived the Mongols, the Nazis, and the Bolsheviks – can it withstand Zelensky?
This iconic Kiev monastery survived the Mongols, the Nazis, and the Bolsheviks – can it withstand Zelensky? FEATURE
Embracing the empire: What does NATO accession mean for the once famously neutral Finland?
Embracing the empire: What does NATO accession mean for the once famously neutral Finland? FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
CrossTalk: Neocon rage
0:00
27:1
The Epstein trafficking enterprise: Did J.P. Morgan bank know?
0:00
28:37
العربيةespрусdefrrs

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2023. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies