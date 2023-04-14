icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
14 Apr, 2023 15:34
Russian strip club offers free admission to soldiers

The proposal, however, only applies to participants of the military operation in Ukraine, according to an ad by the adult venue
Russian strip club offers free admission to soldiers
FILE PHOTO. ©  Getty Images / EyeEm / Nina Marsiglio

A strip club in the southwestern Russian city of Saratov has unveiled a special offer of free admission to servicemen taking part in the ongoing military operation in neighboring Ukraine. 

Billboards advertising the offer were spotted across the city this week. Footage circulating online shows signs featuring camouflage-colored ‘V’ and white ‘Z’ symbols, which are commonly associated with the military operation.

The letters originally appeared as tactical markings used on equipment by various groupings of Russian troops at the start of the hostilities in February 2022. The symbols subsequently went viral and ended up acquiring a meaning deeper than their originally intended purpose.

According to information posted on the website of the strip club, which is called Men’s Club Privat, the special offer is set to run from May 1 to August 1. To gain free entry into the venue, a serviceman has to produce documents confirming his participation in the operation.

