icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
13 Apr, 2023 13:15
HomeRussia & FSU

Russian and Belarusian triathletes cleared to compete

The sport’s governing body will require them to participate under a neutral flag
Russian and Belarusian triathletes cleared to compete
Igor Polyanski of Russia leads Tamas Toth of Hungary as they participate in the cycling discipline of the men's triathlon finals during the European Championships in North Lanarkshire, Scotland, August 10, 2018 ©  AP / Darko Bandic

World Triathlon’s executive board has lifted its sanctions on Russian and Belarusian athletes and will allow them to compete again under a neutral flag. The decision follows an earlier recommendation by the International Olympic Committee, although Moscow has fiercely condemned some of its restrictions.

The board announced its decision on Thursday, stating that it would work with the International Olympic Committee (IOC) to establish a review process to clear “independent neutral athletes” from Russia and Belarus for competition. 

“The Executive Board reaffirms its solidarity with Ukraine,” World Triathlon said in a statement, adding that “the independence of any athlete or official was an absolute condition of their returning to a World Triathlon event.”

The organization barred Russian and Belarusian athletes from participation last March, days after Russia launched its military operation in Ukraine. At the time, World Triathlon was following the lead of the IOC, which recommended that all international sporting organizations impose a similar ban until further notice.

Olympic legend calls for tough line on IOC
Read more
Olympic legend calls for tough line on IOC

The IOC lifted its ban last month, replacing it with a set of restrictions. Under these restrictions, Russian and Belarusian athletes are permitted to compete in international events, but only under a neutral flag, and as long as they have no connection to the Russian or Belarusian militaries or security agencies.

Furthermore, the IOC said that “athletes who actively support the war” will be forbidden from competing, while committees would be established to comb through past remarks by sportsmen and women in search of pro-war statements.

“The announced recommendations are absolutely unacceptable,” Russian Olympic Committee President Stanislav Pozdnyakov said in response. “Neutral status is a violation of human rights, which was pointed out by a UN representative. We consider the proposed conditions unreasonable, legally void and excessive.”

The IOC also recommended that a ban on team competitions remain in place.

Top stories

RT Features

'Special' service: Declassified Guantanamo court filing suggests some 9/11 hijackers were CIA agents
'Special' service: Declassified Guantanamo court filing suggests some 9/11 hijackers were CIA agents FEATURE
This iconic Kiev monastery survived the Mongols, the Nazis, and the Bolsheviks – can it withstand Zelensky?
This iconic Kiev monastery survived the Mongols, the Nazis, and the Bolsheviks – can it withstand Zelensky? FEATURE
Embracing the empire: What does NATO accession mean for the once famously neutral Finland?
Embracing the empire: What does NATO accession mean for the once famously neutral Finland? FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

'Special' service: Declassified Guantanamo court filing suggests some 9/11 hijackers were CIA agents
'Special' service: Declassified Guantanamo court filing suggests some 9/11 hijackers were CIA agents FEATURE
This iconic Kiev monastery survived the Mongols, the Nazis, and the Bolsheviks – can it withstand Zelensky?
This iconic Kiev monastery survived the Mongols, the Nazis, and the Bolsheviks – can it withstand Zelensky? FEATURE
Embracing the empire: What does NATO accession mean for the once famously neutral Finland?
Embracing the empire: What does NATO accession mean for the once famously neutral Finland? FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
Plastics: A curse or a blessing?
0:00
26:57
There’s always money for war
0:00
28:28
العربيةespрусdefrrs

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2023. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies