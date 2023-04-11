icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
11 Apr, 2023 11:55
HomeRussia & FSU

Olympic legend calls for tough line on IOC

President Thomas Bach is trumping the charter with Russian flag restrictions, hockey player Vyacheslav Fetisov has charged
Olympic legend calls for tough line on IOC
Vyacheslav Fetisov ©  Sputnik / Kirill Shipitsin

Legendary Russian hockey player Vyacheslav Fetisov has lashed out at the president of the International Olympic Committee (IOC), Thomas Bach, over the organization’s treatment of Russian and Belarusian athletes. Fetisov believes they should be allowed to compete under their national flags.

“Since the Cold War there have not been such decisions by the IOC,” Fetisov said of the latest recommendation to international federations on how to treat Russian and Belarusian athletes. “There were boycotts, there were protests, but I cannot recall anything like that.”

He described the current situation as “lawless and unprecedented” and said nothing good would come out of it.

“How will the decisions be taken in the next conflict?” he wondered in an interview with Moskovsky Komsomolets newspaper, the extract of which was published on Monday. “Thomas Bach is no longer an IOC president in my eyes. If you can’t uphold Olympic rules – resign.”

Germany to defy Olympic bosses over Russian athletes
Read more
Germany to defy Olympic bosses over Russian athletes

In late March, the IOC issued its recommendation to international federations on how to allow holders of Russian and Belarusian passports to compete. It advised to let them do so only as individual athletes – ruling out team sports – and only if they do not support Russia in the Ukraine conflict. The committee also urged mandatory doping tests, as opposed to random checks.

The new rules are less restrictive than the previous blanket ban on Russians and Belarusians, which was how the body responded at the start of the operation in Ukraine in late February 2022. In its new recommendations, the IOC explained that a total prohibition was discriminatory in nature.

Fetisov, one of the most prominent ice hockey players from the Soviet era, won two gold medals and one silver medal in the Olympic games. He is among a number of Russian public figures to strongly criticize the IOC’s latest decision. The champion partially blamed Russia for the situation, saying Moscow “constantly walked back on our position,” and stressed the need to send a clear and uncompromising message to the committee.

READ MORE: Russian Olympic champion hits back at IOC

“We’ll be back only if our flag and anthem are back. Otherwise amend the Olympic Charter to legalize your decisions. Or kiss us goodbye,” he insisted, describing the proposed ultimatum. Taking such a stance would stop the “horseplay” surrounding admission to the games, Fetisov said.

Top stories

RT Features

This iconic Kiev monastery survived the Mongols, the Nazis, and the Bolsheviks – can it withstand Zelensky?
This iconic Kiev monastery survived the Mongols, the Nazis, and the Bolsheviks – can it withstand Zelensky? FEATURE
Embracing the empire: What does NATO accession mean for the once famously neutral Finland?
Embracing the empire: What does NATO accession mean for the once famously neutral Finland? FEATURE
Checkmate: Russian and Chinese stars prepare for tense stand-off in Kazakhstan
Checkmate: Russian and Chinese stars prepare for tense stand-off in Kazakhstan FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

This iconic Kiev monastery survived the Mongols, the Nazis, and the Bolsheviks – can it withstand Zelensky?
This iconic Kiev monastery survived the Mongols, the Nazis, and the Bolsheviks – can it withstand Zelensky? FEATURE
Embracing the empire: What does NATO accession mean for the once famously neutral Finland?
Embracing the empire: What does NATO accession mean for the once famously neutral Finland? FEATURE
Checkmate: Russian and Chinese stars prepare for tense stand-off in Kazakhstan
Checkmate: Russian and Chinese stars prepare for tense stand-off in Kazakhstan FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
Crippled superiority? Sara Flounders, Co-director of the International Action Center
0:00
28:46
Decolonizing African education
0:00
28:30
العربيةespрусdefrrs

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2023. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies