icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
6 Apr, 2023 21:34
HomeRussia & FSU

Ukraine used NATO ammunition to kill Donetsk civilians – Russia

HIMARS and 155mm guns were reportedly used in the attack that killed nine and injured seven
Ukraine used NATO ammunition to kill Donetsk civilians – Russia
Russian investigators inspect the site where a Ukrainian artillery strike killed nine civilians, Donetsk, April 6, 2023. ©  Sputnik/Taisya Vorontsova

A series of artillery attacks on residential areas in Donbass on Thursday killed at least a dozen civilians, local media outlets reported. In two attacks on Donetsk city, Kiev’s forces used NATO-supplied howitzers and rocket launchers, Russia’s investigative committee has said.

A strike on a parking lot in the Kalininsky district of Donetsk killed nine civilians and injured seven, according to the authorities. After processing the crime scene, one Russian investigator said the carnage was caused by a volley from a multiple rocket launch system, “most likely HIMARS.”

The US has supplied three dozen HIMARS launchers to Ukraine over the past year, together with long-range ammunition. Another six rounds from 155mm howitzers, also supplied to Ukraine by the West, struck the Petrovsky district on Thursday afternoon. There were no reports of casualties.

Part of Donetsk city also lost power following the rocket and howitzer attack. 

Meanwhile, another artillery strike has targeted a bus station in Lisichansk. Three civilians were killed, one was wounded, and a passenger bus was damaged, local authorities said. Lisichansk is in the Lugansk People’s Republic, with the nearest Ukrainian position about 20 kilometers away.

READ MORE: ‘Everything Russian’ must be eradicated in Crimea – Zelensky aide

Ukraine has repeatedly pleaded with the US and its allies to send more artillery ammunition, citing shortages that hampered its efforts to hold onto key strategic points such as Artyomovsk or Avdeevka, or launch the much-anticipated “spring offensive” against Russian forces.

Ammunition for both HIMARS and howitzers was listed in the Pentagon’s most recent package of “security assistance” for Kiev, of which $500 million would come from the US military’s existing stocks and another $2.1 billion purchased from the American military industry.

Top stories

RT Features

Check and Mate: Russia and China are preparing for a tense stand-off in Kazakhstan
Check and Mate: Russia and China are preparing for a tense stand-off in Kazakhstan FEATURE
A Cossack from Djibouti: How a Russian con man founded a colony in Africa
A Cossack from Djibouti: How a Russian con man founded a colony in Africa FEATURE
Russian moves: Here are five athletes who electrified their sports with unique tricks
Russian moves: Here are five athletes who electrified their sports with unique tricks FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

Check and Mate: Russia and China are preparing for a tense stand-off in Kazakhstan
Check and Mate: Russia and China are preparing for a tense stand-off in Kazakhstan FEATURE
A Cossack from Djibouti: How a Russian con man founded a colony in Africa
A Cossack from Djibouti: How a Russian con man founded a colony in Africa FEATURE
Russian moves: Here are five athletes who electrified their sports with unique tricks
Russian moves: Here are five athletes who electrified their sports with unique tricks FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
Klaus Schwab & the unelected leaders of the world
0:00
28:32
The cost of alcohol
0:00
24:22
العربيةespрусdefrrs

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2023. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies