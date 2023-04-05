icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
5 Apr, 2023 14:18
Putin explains Russia’s goals to EU envoy

Moscow hopes Brussels will reverse its confrontational policies and seek economic reengagement, the president says
Russian President Vladimir Putin delivers a speech during a ceremony to receive credentials from foreign ambassadors at the Alexander Hall of the Grand Kremlin Palace in Moscow, Russia. ©  Sputnik/Gavriil Grigorov

The poor state of Russia’s relationship with the EU is Brussels’ fault, but Moscow hopes for an eventual improvement, President Vladimir Putin told the bloc’s recently appointed envoy in the country on Wednesday.

French diplomat Roland Galharague, who was appointed as the EU ambassador to Russia last September, was among the foreign dignitaries at the Kremlin to formally present their credentials to the Russian president.

Putin briefly described the present state of his nation’s relations with the governments represented by the guests. He said Galharague would probably agree that ties between Brussels and Moscow had “seriously degraded” in recent years.

“We perceive as the cause the fact that the EU has discarded its original mission of developing economic cooperation and integration on the European continent and initiated a geopolitical confrontation with Russia,” Putin said.

Moscow hopes that “all the actions that damage our relations would be left in the past,” arguing that turning the page would benefit “both Russia and the economies of this organization’s member states.”

We hope that the logic of mutual cooperation will prevail in time.

The EU sided with the US in its campaign to punish Russia for launching a military campaign against Ukraine, which Western nations claimed to be an unprovoked act of aggression.

Moscow said its hand was forced by NATO’s creeping expansion on its borders and Kiev’s continued attacks against the people of Donbass. It considers the conflict to be part of a US proxy war against Russia.

READ MORE: German trade with Russia nosedives – data

Senior Russian officials believe the EU is now subservient to geopolitical goals of the US and is prepared to hurt the citizens of its own member states in order to pursue these aims. Brussels’ anti-Russian sanctions and the decision to decouple the EU from trade with Russia contributed to the high inflation and worsening business conditions in the bloc, Moscow has pointed out.

