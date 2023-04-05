icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
5 Apr, 2023 09:58
HomeBusiness News

German trade with Russia nosedives – data

Both imports and exports have been in decline, statistical agency Destatis says
German trade with Russia nosedives – data
© Getty Images / Westend61

Germany reduced exports to Russia in February by 14.3% to €900 million ($984 million) compared to the previous month, according to the Federal Statistical Office (Destatis).

Data showed on Tuesday that imports from Russia plummeted by 67.2% month-on-month to €300 million ($328 million).

The overall volume of German exports to Russia in January-February was nearly 60% lower than during the same period a year ago, while imports declined 82.8%.

In 2022, the supply of German products to Russia stood at around $16.3 billion. Imports of Russian goods amounted to almost $39 billion.

Back in 2021, Russia accounted for 2.3% of total German foreign trade and was among the country’s 15 most important trading partners.

According to Destatis, Germany’s exports of goods to countries outside the EU in February rose by 6.6% in monthly terms to €62.8 billion ($68.7 billion). Imports from the third countries were also up by 4% to €57.9 billion ($63.3 billion) on a calendar and seasonally adjusted basis.

The US remained the largest market for German-made goods among non-EU countries. In February, German exports to the US stood at €14 billion ($15.3 billion).

For more stories on economy & finance visit RT's business section

Top stories

RT Features

A Cossack from Djibouti: How a Russian con man founded a colony in Africa
A Cossack from Djibouti: How a Russian con man founded a colony in Africa FEATURE
Russian moves: Here are five athletes who electrified their sports with unique tricks
Russian moves: Here are five athletes who electrified their sports with unique tricks FEATURE
Weaponizing e-girls: How the US military uses YouTube and TikTok to improve its image
Weaponizing e-girls: How the US military uses YouTube and TikTok to improve its image FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

A Cossack from Djibouti: How a Russian con man founded a colony in Africa
A Cossack from Djibouti: How a Russian con man founded a colony in Africa FEATURE
Russian moves: Here are five athletes who electrified their sports with unique tricks
Russian moves: Here are five athletes who electrified their sports with unique tricks FEATURE
Weaponizing e-girls: How the US military uses YouTube and TikTok to improve its image
Weaponizing e-girls: How the US military uses YouTube and TikTok to improve its image FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
Illegal firearm sales in South Africa
0:00
28:25
CrossTalk: Tipping the scales
0:00
24:46
العربيةespрусdefrrs

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2023. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies