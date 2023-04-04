icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
4 Apr, 2023 16:16
Suspect in Tatarsky 'terror attack' placed in custody

A Moscow court has ordered pre-trial detention for Darya Trepova
The prime suspect in the murder of prominent Russian military blogger Vladlen Tatarsky, Darya Trepova, has been put into pre-trial detention. The decision was announced by a Moscow court on Tuesday, shortly after Trepova was charged with terrorism by Russia’s Investigative Committee.

The hearings took place behind close doors on request of investigators, with the court supporting the motion despite opposition of Trepova and her legal team. The suspect will remain in pre-trial custody for two months, which may get extended further if needed.

Earlier in the day, Trepova was charged with committing a terrorist act while operating as part of an organized group, as well as of illegal trafficking of explosive materials. The offences may yield Trepova up to 20 years behind bars if she’s found guilty.

According to Russia’s Investigative Committee, Trepova is the prime suspect behind assassination of Vladlen Tatarsky (real name Maksim Fomin). Trepova is believed to have brought a figurine, loaded with explosives, to an event at a café in central St. Petersburg, hosted by Tatarsky, on Sunday. She presented the blogger with the figurine, which detonated shortly after, killing him on the spot and injuring over 30 others.

The suspect has been “following the instructions of persons acting from the territory of Ukraine,” the Investigative Committee noted.

