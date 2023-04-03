icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
3 Apr, 2023 17:25
Putin gives state award to killed military blogger

Vladlen Tatarsky has posthumously received the Order of Courage for his work
Putin gives state award to killed military blogger

Russian President Vladimir Putin has posthumously awarded Vladlen Tatarsky, a prominent Russian war correspondent and blogger, the Order of Courage. Tatarsky was recognized “for the courage and bravery he displayed in line of his professional duty,” a presidential order published on Monday said.

Tatarsky was killed in a bomb blast on Sunday during a meeting with his followers in a café in the Russian city of St. Petersburg. The Kremlin denounced the incident as a “terrorist attack.” Russia’s Interior Ministry published a video featuring the main suspect in this case, Darya Trepova, who admitted bringing a bomb camouflaged as a statuette to the meeting. 

Later, Trepova allegedly claimed that she was recruited by a journalist linked to the Ukrainian security services, the Russian media reported. An exiled ex-Russian State Duma Deputy Ilya Ponomarev, who currently resides in Kiev, claimed on Monday, he knew the masterminds behind the attack while denying any links to the Ukrainian intelligence.

Tatarsky gained prominence as a war correspondent and a blogger in Russia amid the ongoing conflict between Moscow and Kiev. A Donbass native, the man joined the local militias in the wake of the Maidan coup in Kiev in 2014. Tatarsky (real name Maksim Fomin) left his service in 2019 before moving to Moscow and authoring several books about his life. 

Following the start of the Russian military operation in February 2022, he returned to Donbass, where he was reporting on the developments on the ground on a daily basis.

In the wake of his murder, Russian Foreign Ministry’s spokeswoman, Maria Zakharova, said that the Russian journalists are facing a “witch hunt” in the West as well as “death threats” from Kiev, which are silently ignored by international bodies and relevant professional associations.

