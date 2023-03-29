icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
29 Mar, 2023 10:04
HomeRussia & FSU

Zelensky admits fear of political shift in US – AP

Potential GOP presidential candidates have cast doubts on support for Kiev, the Ukrainian president has admitted
Zelensky admits fear of political shift in US – AP
FILE PHOTO: US President Joe Biden during a meeting with Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky in Kiev. ©  Ukrainian Presidential Press Office via Getty Images

Ukrainian president Vladimir Zelensky “worries” that support in Washington for his country will dwindle after next year's US presidential election, Associated Press (AP) reported on Wednesday.

“The United States really understands that if they stop helping us, we will not win,” the Ukrainian leader told the news agency this week, during what it described as a “morale-building journey” by train across the country. 

US President Joe Biden has been criticized by some Republican politicians for what they described as writing a “blank check” for Kiev. Last year, his administration secured $112 billion in Ukraine-related funding from Congress. It included paying for weapons being sent to Ukraine by the Pentagon and for propping up the country's budget so that the government in Kiev remained operational.

DeSantis clarifies stance on Ukraine
Read more
DeSantis clarifies stance on Ukraine

Earlier this month, Fox News host Tucker Carlson sent a questionnaire to potential and declared candidates for the GOP presidential nomination in the 2024 election, urging them to put their positions on the Ukraine conflict and confrontation with Russia on the record. Former President Donald Trump said that, were he to be elected again, Kiev should expect that “there will be little more money coming from us.”

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis described the conflict as a “territorial dispute” that was not a “vital strategic interest” for the US. After criticism by some hawks in the Republican Party, he later clarified that he recognized Ukraine’s sovereignty over its former parts that have transitioned to become Russian territory, including Crimea.

Zelensky was careful not to name either US politician during his interview, even as he shared concerns over a possible political shift in Washington, AP said.

He also explained his reasons for not withdrawing troops from the city of Artyomovsk, which Kiev calls Bakhmut. He claimed losing it would put his government under pressure internationally and domestically to seek compromise with Russia.

Top stories

RT Features

Death of the most famous man in the world: How space pioneer Yuri Gagarin lost his life
Death of the most famous man in the world: How space pioneer Yuri Gagarin lost his life FEATURE
‘A total fiasco in all aspects’: 20 years on, how the illegal invasion of Iraq backfired on the US
‘A total fiasco in all aspects’: 20 years on, how the illegal invasion of Iraq backfired on the US FEATURE
‘Before a game I down a nice vodka to tone my muscles’: How the Russian ‘Black Spider’ took football to new heights
‘Before a game I down a nice vodka to tone my muscles’: How the Russian ‘Black Spider’ took football to new heights FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

Death of the most famous man in the world: How space pioneer Yuri Gagarin lost his life
Death of the most famous man in the world: How space pioneer Yuri Gagarin lost his life FEATURE
‘A total fiasco in all aspects’: 20 years on, how the illegal invasion of Iraq backfired on the US
‘A total fiasco in all aspects’: 20 years on, how the illegal invasion of Iraq backfired on the US FEATURE
‘Before a game I down a nice vodka to tone my muscles’: How the Russian ‘Black Spider’ took football to new heights
‘Before a game I down a nice vodka to tone my muscles’: How the Russian ‘Black Spider’ took football to new heights FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
CrossTalk: Long war?
0:00
25:6
The Donald Trump saga: To arrest or not to arrest
0:00
28:11
العربيةespрусdefrrs

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2023. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies