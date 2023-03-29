icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
29 Mar, 2023 08:39
HomeRussia & FSU

Russia trains strategic missile forces (VIDEO)

A rocket division in Siberia is practicing the deployment of nuclear-tipped Yars missiles, the Defense Ministry has reported
©  The Russian Ministry of Defense

Russia is testing the combat readiness of its strategic missile forces with a training exercise involving around 3,000 troops and road-mobile Yars intercontinental ballistic missiles (ICBMs), the Defense Ministry announced on Wednesday.

The maneuvers are being conducted by the Novosibirsk Rocket Division, a unit headquartered in the Western Siberian city of the same name. The force belongs to one of Russia’s three army-level units of its ground-based strategic deterrence branch.

The ministry released footage of Yars launchers and support vehicles rolling out of their hangars, and a statement said that around 300 pieces of military hardware will be involved in the exercise.

In addition to demonstrating their skill at deploying nuclear weapons, troops will train at concealing their movements from enemy reconnaissance, the ministry added. The latter part of the mission will be conducted in cooperation with other sections of the Russian military, including the Air and Space Forces.

The statement stressed that the use of drones will be a crucial part of the drills.

The RS-24 Yars ICBM is the latest version of the Topol-M missile family currently in service in the Russian military. The solid-propellant projectile can be deployed in silos or on road-mobile launchers, and is believed to carry up to four nuclear warheads.

Top stories

RT Features

Death of the most famous man in the world: How space pioneer Yuri Gagarin lost his life
Death of the most famous man in the world: How space pioneer Yuri Gagarin lost his life FEATURE
‘A total fiasco in all aspects’: 20 years on, how the illegal invasion of Iraq backfired on the US
‘A total fiasco in all aspects’: 20 years on, how the illegal invasion of Iraq backfired on the US FEATURE
‘Before a game I down a nice vodka to tone my muscles’: How the Russian ‘Black Spider’ took football to new heights
‘Before a game I down a nice vodka to tone my muscles’: How the Russian ‘Black Spider’ took football to new heights FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

Death of the most famous man in the world: How space pioneer Yuri Gagarin lost his life
Death of the most famous man in the world: How space pioneer Yuri Gagarin lost his life FEATURE
‘A total fiasco in all aspects’: 20 years on, how the illegal invasion of Iraq backfired on the US
‘A total fiasco in all aspects’: 20 years on, how the illegal invasion of Iraq backfired on the US FEATURE
‘Before a game I down a nice vodka to tone my muscles’: How the Russian ‘Black Spider’ took football to new heights
‘Before a game I down a nice vodka to tone my muscles’: How the Russian ‘Black Spider’ took football to new heights FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
CrossTalk: Long war?
0:00
25:6
The Donald Trump saga: To arrest or not to arrest
0:00
28:11
العربيةespрусdefrrs

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2023. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies