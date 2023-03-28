West’s labeling of Russia as ‘imperialist’ disgusts most Africans – senior Russian diplomat to RT

Many on the continent are aware of Russia’s role in liberating them from colonialism, says Oleg Ozerov

African countries are beginning to recognize their own national interests and are breaking away from the West’s forcefully imposed democratic world order, Oleg Ozerov, the head of the Secretariat of the Russia-Africa Partnership Forum, claimed in an exclusive interview to RT.

Speaking to RT host Oksana Boyko, Ozerov noted that African-Russian relations have been on a significant upswing in recent years and that Russia is treating its African partners in a dramatically different manner than Western countries, which have retained a colonial mindset in their dealings with the continent.

This mindset “manifests itself in the form of patronizing attitudes, lecturing and moralizing, insisting that the Western model alone should be accepted as a gift from the gods by our African friends” the diplomat explained, adding that this “aura of arrogance” is backed by a desire to keep African nations dependent and subservient to the West.

Meanwhile, Ozerov pointed out that many African people are “aware of the role Russia has played in liberating them from colonial bondage,” which is why the majority of Africans feel nothing but “disgust and revulsion” when they witness attempts to label Russians as imperialist or claims that Russia aims to plunder the continent.

According to Ozerov, contrary to the West’s belief that its political model is the only acceptable one, Russia, as well as China, is promoting a new model of international order that recognizes different forms of political governance and treats them with respect.

Ozerov noted that while Russia uses the same diplomatic tools to negotiate with Africa as the West, what sets it apart is that Moscow has no hidden agendas in its dealings.

One example provided by Ozerov is the West’s attempts to impose green energy policies on the African continent while simultaneously “sucking out” its natural resources such as oil, gas and coal to use back in Europe. The diplomat argued that African nations are beginning to realize that this approach is ultimately meant to prevent real industrialization on the continent.

Russia, however, is instead offering its extensive expertise in nuclear power to help the continent establish a reliable source of clean energy and further develop its industry, Ozerov said.

The diplomat also touched upon the issue of hunger in Africa, stating that Russia has a large amount of agricultural and fertilizer products that it is willing to offer to the continent, but noted that such exports are currently blocked by the West’s “illegal” sanctions.