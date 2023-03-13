icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
13 Mar, 2023 09:38
HomeRussia & FSU

Russia launches communications satellite

The spacecraft will help facilitate data exchange between the International Space Station and Earth
Russia launches communications satellite
The launch Proton-M carrier rocket at Baikonur Cosmodrome in Kazakhstan. ©  Telegram / Roscosmos

Russian space agency Roscosmos has announced that it successfully launched its Luch-5X communications satellite into orbit on Monday.

The Proton-M carrier rocket, fitted with a Briz-M booster, blasted off from the Baikonur Cosmodrome in Kazakhstan at 2:13am Moscow time, the agency announced.

The launch vehicle functioned as expected, with the upper section separating from the carrier as planned, Roscosmos said.

Several hours later, the agency announced that the Luch-5X had been placed in its designated orbit.

The new satellite "will help improve advanced broadcast and communication technologies,” it explained.

It’s the fourth launch of a carrier rocket by Russia since the start of the year, and the 115th mission overall for the Proton-M vehicle.

READ MORE: Failed European space launch blamed on faulty Ukrainian-made part

The Luch-5X is part of Russia’s Luch Satellite Data Relay Network (SDRN), which was established in 2016.

The system provides for the exchange of data between the Russian segment of the International Space Station (ISS) and the Mission Control Center (TsUP), which is located in the town of Korolev in Moscow Region.

Top stories

RT Features

As casualties mount, why there's a growing backlash against the methods used to conscript Ukrainian men for war
As casualties mount, why there's a growing backlash against the methods used to conscript Ukrainian men for war FEATURE
Echoes of Maidan: Georgia has a huge Western-funded NGO sector and regular outbreaks of violent protest, is there a link?
Echoes of Maidan: Georgia has a huge Western-funded NGO sector and regular outbreaks of violent protest, is there a link? FEATURE
Absent ‘friends’: What Ukraine could learn from a new report about the US withdrawal from Afghanistan
Absent ‘friends’: What Ukraine could learn from a new report about the US withdrawal from Afghanistan FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

As casualties mount, why there's a growing backlash against the methods used to conscript Ukrainian men for war
As casualties mount, why there's a growing backlash against the methods used to conscript Ukrainian men for war FEATURE
Echoes of Maidan: Georgia has a huge Western-funded NGO sector and regular outbreaks of violent protest, is there a link?
Echoes of Maidan: Georgia has a huge Western-funded NGO sector and regular outbreaks of violent protest, is there a link? FEATURE
Absent ‘friends’: What Ukraine could learn from a new report about the US withdrawal from Afghanistan
Absent ‘friends’: What Ukraine could learn from a new report about the US withdrawal from Afghanistan FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
On the fast track: High-speed rail around the globe
0:00
28:10
CrossTalk, HOME EDITION: Defining victory
0:00
27:47
العربيةespрусdefrrs

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2023. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies