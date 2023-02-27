Ex-Russian president warns of nuclear ‘apocalypse’

Continued Western support for Ukraine will lead to “a collapse” and “defeat for everyone,” Dmitry Medvedev says

The West is endangering the very existence of human civilization by threatening Moscow, former Russian president Dmitry Medvedev has claimed. Continued support for Ukraine from the US and its allies could result in a nuclear “apocalypse,” he warned.

A great achievement of the Soviet and Russian leadership in the early 1990s was that it was able to preserve the country’s nuclear potential after the collapse of the USSR, Medvedev argued in an article published in Izvestia newspaper on Monday.

The West is “delusional” if it thinks that, “after putting the Soviet Union to rest, it’ll be able to also bury modern Russia without significant problems for itself, by throwing the lives of thousands of people involved in the conflict [in Ukraine] into the furnace,” he wrote.

“Those are extremely dangerous misconceptions,” added Medvedev, who is now the deputy chair of the Russian Security Council.

“If the issue of the very existence of Russia is raised seriously, it won’t be decided on the Ukrainian front. [It’ll be decided] together with the issue of the further existence of the entire human civilization,” he warned.

The US and its allies, who continue to pump Ukraine with weapons and prevent all attempts to restore peace talks between Moscow and Kiev, “refuse to understand that their goals are bound to lead to a total fiasco; the defeat for everyone; a collapse. An apocalypse when the former life would have to be forgotten for centuries, until the smoky debris ceases to emit radiation,” the former president said.

“Russia will not allow this to happen,” Medvedev wrote. He noted that the West and its “satellites” represent only 15% of the world’s population, while the rest of the world “is greater in numbers and a lot stronger.”

“The calm power of our great country and the credibility of its partners are the key to preserving the future for the entire world,” he concluded.

During the conflict in Ukraine, Russia warned that it was ready to use its nuclear arsenal in the event it faced an existential threat from nuclear or conventional weapons. However, Moscow denied Western claims that it was planning to deploy nuclear weapons on Ukrainian territory.