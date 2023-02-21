Putin delivers key speech to Russian parliament (WATCH LIVE)

The annual message to lawmakers sets out the country’s domestic and foreign policy

Russian President Vladimir Putin is addressing the Federal Assembly, the country’s main legislative body, in a key annual program speech.

The Kremlin said ahead of the address that the president is expected to provide an extensive assessment of the ongoing military campaign in Ukraine, as well as commenting on the global situation. He will also set out Russia’s foreign and domestic policy goals for the near future.

Under the Russian constitution, the country’s president should address the parliament every year. Previously, such events were regularly held in December. In 2022, the speech was postponed amid the continued military conflict between Moscow and Kiev.

At that time, Putin cited rapid developments that made any thorough assessment of the situation quite difficult as the reason for postponing the event. The speech is now being held ahead of the one-year anniversary of the start of the Russian military operation in Ukraine.

The Federal Assembly consists of the lower house of parliament, the State Duma, as well as the Federation Council, the upper house.