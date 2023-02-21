icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Putin delivers key speech to Russian parliament (WATCH LIVE)
21 Feb, 2023 09:32
HomeRussia & FSU

West playing with ‘stacked deck’ – Putin

Civilians in Donbass suffered while Kiev’s backers pretended they wanted to resolve the conflict peacefully, the Russian president claimed
West playing with ‘stacked deck’ – Putin
Russian President Vladimir Putin delivers his annual address to the Federal Assembly, including lawmakers of the State Duma, members of the Federation Council, regional governors and other officials, in Moscow, Russia. ©  Sputnik / Pavel Bednyakov

Western countries were “playing with a stacked deck” while simulating diplomatic efforts to end the conflict in Donbass as its population was being attacked by Kiev, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Tuesday.

Speaking during his annual address to the Federal Assembly, Russia’s main legislative body, the president noted that Western countries had admitted that the 2014-2015 Minsk agreements, meant to pave the way for peace in Ukraine by granting the Donetsk and Lugansk People’s Republics special status, were nothing more than “a diplomatic spectacle, a bluff.”  

“They are almost proud of and revel in their treacherousness… The entire time as Donbass was burning and blood was being spilled, while Russia sincerely sought... a peaceful solution, they were playing on people’s lives. They were playing, as they say in certain circles, with a stacked deck,” Putin stated.

Russian spy agency reports on NATO arms deliveries to Ukraine
Read more
Russian spy agency reports on NATO arms deliveries to Ukraine

The Russian leader accused the West of using this “despicable method of deceit” during campaigns in Yugoslavia, Iraq, Libya, and Syria. “They will never clear themselves of this disgrace,” Putin asserted, adding that as former colonial powers, Western nations had grown accustomed to believing that they could get away with anything.

Last December, former German Chancellor Angela Merkel acknowledged that the Minsk agreements were “an attempt to give Ukraine time” so that its army could become stronger, echoing an earlier confession by former Ukrainian President Pyotr Poroshenko. The revelation was also confirmed by ex-French President Francois Hollande.  

Russia citied Kiev’s failure to implement the Minsk agreements when sending troops into Ukraine in February 2022. Last autumn, the Donetsk and Lugansk People’s Republics, along with Kherson and Zaporozhye Regions, voted overwhelmingly to join Russia in public referendums.

Top stories

RT Features

Under siege: How has Donbass lived through its first year of official separation from Ukraine?
Under siege: How has Donbass lived through its first year of official separation from Ukraine? FEATURE
The face of a different Russia: Who was Yegor Letov and why did he become a symbol of perestroika and the post-Soviet era?
The face of a different Russia: Who was Yegor Letov and why did he become a symbol of perestroika and the post-Soviet era? FEATURE
Nazi collaborators, dissidents and Soviet functionaries: The untold story of how Ukraine achieved independence
Nazi collaborators, dissidents and Soviet functionaries: The untold story of how Ukraine achieved independence FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

Under siege: How has Donbass lived through its first year of official separation from Ukraine?
Under siege: How has Donbass lived through its first year of official separation from Ukraine? FEATURE
The face of a different Russia: Who was Yegor Letov and why did he become a symbol of perestroika and the post-Soviet era?
The face of a different Russia: Who was Yegor Letov and why did he become a symbol of perestroika and the post-Soviet era? FEATURE
Nazi collaborators, dissidents and Soviet functionaries: The untold story of how Ukraine achieved independence
Nazi collaborators, dissidents and Soviet functionaries: The untold story of how Ukraine achieved independence FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
Global water crisis
0:00
27:15
Down with reality? David Pyne, former US Army combat arms officer
0:00
30:23
العربيةespрусdefrrs

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2023. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies