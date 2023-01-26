icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
26 Jan, 2023 13:16
HomeRussia & FSU

Germany reveals timeline for Leopard 2 delivery to Ukraine

The armor long demanded by Kiev will arrive “early enough,” German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius says
Germany reveals timeline for Leopard 2 delivery to Ukraine
A Leopard 2 main battle tank of the German armed forces Bundeswehr fires its gun during drills. ©  AFP / Ronny Hartmann

The Ukrainian military will be boosted by Leopard 2 main battle tanks by the end of March at the latest, Germany’s new defense minister Boris Pistorius has promised.

He made the statement on Thursday as he visited German troops in the central state of Saxony-Anhalt.

Journalists asked the minister if he was concerned that the delivery of German-made Leopard 2s would come too late for Ukraine in light of suggestions that Russia may be planning a spring offensive.

“I don’t have any hints that it could be too late. I think we will deliver our Leopards the latest, maybe, at the end of March,” Pistorius replied, adding that he believed this would be “early enough.”

The supply of German tanks is “a very important measure to improve the Ukrainians’ defense integrity; to [make them] fight successfully against the Russian troops,” he stated.

Despite ruling out such a possibility for months, Germany on Wednesday officially approved the supply of 14 Leopard 2A6 tanks from its own stock to Kiev. Berlin also said that it will allow other countries provide the German-made armor.

Germany greenlights Leopard tanks for Ukraine
Read more
Germany greenlights Leopard tanks for Ukraine

The German announcement came several hours before the US approved delivery of 31 of its M1 Abrams tanks to Ukraine. The pledge was made by the Biden administration despite the Pentagon having previously stated that Abrams tanks were inappropriate for the conflict between Kiev and Moscow, as they were difficult to maintain, ran on jet fuel and required extensive training to operate.

According to media reports, at a high-profile meeting of Ukraine’s backers at the Ramstein US Air Base in Germany earlier this month, Berlin insisted that it would only send its armor to Ukraine if Washington does the same.

The UK was first among Western states to pledge main battle tanks to Kiev, with London announcing in mid-January that it would provide the Zelensky government with 14 of its Challenger 2s.

On Thursday, Poland’s Deputy Defense Minister Wojciech Skurkiewicz told Radio Plus that Warsaw was ready to provide 14 German-made Leopard 2s to Kiev after Ukrainian troops finish training on them, which could happen in “several weeks.”

Kremlin press-secretary Dmitry Peskov said that the announced deliveries of tanks by Germany, the US and UK is viewed in Moscow as a “direct involvement” of NATO in the conflict in Ukraine. “And this involvement is growing,” he stressed.

READ MORE: Biden makes Ukraine tank announcement

Earlier this month, Peskov pointed out that the Western armor won’t change the outcome of the fighting and that those tanks will “burn” if they’re supplied.

Top stories

RT Features

The Kiev Purge: What has spurred a wave of resignations among senior Ukrainian officials?
The Kiev Purge: What has spurred a wave of resignations among senior Ukrainian officials? FEATURE
NATO's best tanks are going to Ukraine, what will it mean on the battlefield?
NATO's best tanks are going to Ukraine, what will it mean on the battlefield? FEATURE
MARIUPOL IN PHOTOS: How the battle-scarred city has changed after eight months under Russian control
MARIUPOL IN PHOTOS: How the battle-scarred city has changed after eight months under Russian control FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

The Kiev Purge: What has spurred a wave of resignations among senior Ukrainian officials?
The Kiev Purge: What has spurred a wave of resignations among senior Ukrainian officials? FEATURE
NATO's best tanks are going to Ukraine, what will it mean on the battlefield?
NATO's best tanks are going to Ukraine, what will it mean on the battlefield? FEATURE
MARIUPOL IN PHOTOS: How the battle-scarred city has changed after eight months under Russian control
MARIUPOL IN PHOTOS: How the battle-scarred city has changed after eight months under Russian control FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
The cost of electric vehicles
0:00
27:2
CrossTalk on Ukraine: How it ends
0:00
27:26
العربيةespрусdefrrs

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2023. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies