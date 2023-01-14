icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
14 Jan, 2023 17:33
HomeRussia & FSU

New wave of strikes reported against Ukrainian power grid

The country’s energy minister has warned that the “next few days will be difficult”
New wave of strikes reported against Ukrainian power grid
A man uses a flashlight as he walks down a dark street during a blackout in Lviv. ©  YURIY DYACHYSHYN / AFP

Multiple critical infrastructure facilities across Ukraine came under attack on Saturday, local officials and media outlets have reported. The strike has prompted emergency power outages in several regions of the country, Energy Minister German Galuschenko has said.  

“There were hits in Kharkov, Lviv, Ivano-Frankovsk, Zaporozhye, Vinnytsia and Kiev regions,” Galuschenko wrote in a Facebook post, warning that the “next few days will be difficult.”

Ukraine’s largest private energy operator, DTEK, has reported damage to two thermal power stations (TPS) under its management. The facilities were targeted in previous attacks as well, the company noted, without specifying exactly which TPS have been affected. Unverified footage circulating online, however, suggests that a power station in Kiev Region was hit.

Energy minister assesses when Ukraine can ‘stabilize’ power grid
Read more
Energy minister assesses when Ukraine can ‘stabilize’ power grid

At least one residential building was allegedly damaged amid Saturday strikes, which happened in the southeastern Ukrainian city of Dnepr (previously known as Dnepropetrovsk). While the cause of the incident was not immediately clear, and Ukrainian anti-aircraft defenses have previously inflicted damage on residential areas on numerous occasions, the local authorities have squarely blamed Russia for attacking the building. 

Russia drastically ramped up its strikes against Ukrainian infrastructure in early October of last year, citing repeated Ukrainian sabotage on Russian soil, including the bombing of the Crimean Bridge, which Moscow blamed on Kiev’s military intelligence service and its Western handlers. Although the incident was widely cheered by top Ukrainian officials, Kiev has denied any involvement in the massive car bomb blast that heavily damaged the road section of the bridge and killed three civilians.

Top stories

RT Features

Corruption scandal in Ukraine's 'International Legion:' Why an Australian TV star is accused of stealing millions
Corruption scandal in Ukraine's 'International Legion:' Why an Australian TV star is accused of stealing millions FEATURE
'The entire town is littered with bodies': How Ukraine suffered a humiliating defeat in Soledar after a relentless Russian assault
'The entire town is littered with bodies': How Ukraine suffered a humiliating defeat in Soledar after a relentless Russian assault FEATURE
The rise and fall of ‘Russian Hawaii’: How America's 50th state almost ended up under the Tsar's control
The rise and fall of ‘Russian Hawaii’: How America's 50th state almost ended up under the Tsar's control FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

Corruption scandal in Ukraine's 'International Legion:' Why an Australian TV star is accused of stealing millions
Corruption scandal in Ukraine's 'International Legion:' Why an Australian TV star is accused of stealing millions FEATURE
'The entire town is littered with bodies': How Ukraine suffered a humiliating defeat in Soledar after a relentless Russian assault
'The entire town is littered with bodies': How Ukraine suffered a humiliating defeat in Soledar after a relentless Russian assault FEATURE
The rise and fall of ‘Russian Hawaii’: How America's 50th state almost ended up under the Tsar's control
The rise and fall of ‘Russian Hawaii’: How America's 50th state almost ended up under the Tsar's control FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
Ian Bremmer: Global South won’t back Russia sanctions because of West’s hypocrisy!
0:00
30:25
CrossTalk: Start of the end?
0:00
24:40
العربيةespрусdefrrs

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2023. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies