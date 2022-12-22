icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
22 Dec, 2022 22:13
HomeRussia & FSU

Energy minister assesses when Ukraine can ‘stabilize’ power grid

The repairs may take six months even if Russia stops striking the infrastructure, German Galushchenko says
Energy minister assesses when Ukraine can ‘stabilize’ power grid
Ukrainians pictured in Gostomel, outside Kiev on December 21, 2022. ©  Getty Images / Anadolu Agency / Mustafa Ciftci

Ukraine will be able to “stabilize” its damaged energy system no earlier than the summer and only if Russia stops its continuous attacks, Ukrainian Energy Minister German Galushchenko has admitted. The minister made the remarks in an interview with Forbes Ukraine published on Thursday.

“The speed of repairs is tied to attacks. If there are no attacks, even taking into account the already damaged [power] generation, we will stabilize the system by summer,” Galushchenko said, refusing to name exactly how many generation figures the country currently lacks.

According to the official, in recent months, the Ukrainian energy system has been subjected to at least nine particularly large-scale missile attacks by Russia. At the same time, Russia continues to strike specific energy facilities using drones and artillery on a daily basis, the minister asserted.

Damage to Ukrainian civilian infrastructure self-inflicted – Russia READ MORE: Damage to Ukrainian civilian infrastructure self-inflicted – Russia

Galushchenko claimed that Russia seeks to cause a complete, country-wide blackout in Ukraine to “drive the society to protests.”

According to Moscow, however, the real goal of the critical infrastructure attacks was to disrupt Ukraine’s war-fighting capability and damage its logistics, which are used to transport troops and their Western-supplied weaponry.

Russia drastically ramped up its strikes against Ukrainian infrastructure in early October in response to repeated Ukrainian sabotage on Russian soil, including the bombing of the Crimean Bridge, which is squarely blamed by Moscow on Kiev’s military intelligence. The incident has been widely cheered by top Ukrainian officials, yet Kiev has denied any involvement in the car bomb blast that heavily damaged the road section of the bridge and killed three civilians.

Top stories

RT Features

Selling a war: Report exposes how German media stirs up militancy in society and works to prevent negotiations with Russia
Selling a war: Report exposes how German media stirs up militancy in society and works to prevent negotiations with Russia FEATURE
‘I was nearly shot for not knowing Ukrainian’: Mariupol residents on the horrors of war and the city’s restoration
‘I was nearly shot for not knowing Ukrainian’: Mariupol residents on the horrors of war and the city’s restoration FEATURE
‘Who will blink first?’ Is nuclear war between Russia and the US possible?
‘Who will blink first?’ Is nuclear war between Russia and the US possible? FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

Selling a war: Report exposes how German media stirs up militancy in society and works to prevent negotiations with Russia
Selling a war: Report exposes how German media stirs up militancy in society and works to prevent negotiations with Russia FEATURE
‘I was nearly shot for not knowing Ukrainian’: Mariupol residents on the horrors of war and the city’s restoration
‘I was nearly shot for not knowing Ukrainian’: Mariupol residents on the horrors of war and the city’s restoration FEATURE
‘Who will blink first?’ Is nuclear war between Russia and the US possible?
‘Who will blink first?’ Is nuclear war between Russia and the US possible? FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
Russia saves Central African Republic
0:00
24:44
How much is the Sri Lankan crisis costing?
0:00
26:35
العربيةespрусdefrrs

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2022. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies