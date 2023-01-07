icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
7 Jan, 2023 14:55
Russia honors Christmas truce despite Ukrainian strikes – Moscow

Kiev’s forces have continued to fire shells and rockets after the unilateral ceasefire took effect, Russia’s Defense Ministry has said 
Russian troops are observing a 36-hour Orthodox Christmas truce despite attacks by Ukrainian forces, the country’s Defense Ministry has confirmed. The statement came after Kiev rejected Moscow’s declaration of a unilateral ceasefire, due to expire at midnight on Saturday.

The ministry said during its daily press briefing on Saturday that its troops “have been observing the ceasefire across all of the combat contact line.”  

“At the same time, the Kiev authorities have fired artillery at cities and the Russian positions,” the ministry said. It added that Ukrainian soldiers have shelled multiple areas in Donbass and Russia’s newly incorporated territories in the south, and that the Russian military opened fire in response to Ukrainian attacks on several occasions. 

Ukrainian forces fired more than 60 large-caliber shells at Donetsk and hit the nearby city of Makeyevka with US-supplied HIMARS multiple rocket launchers, according to the Russian Defense Ministry. 

Officials in the Donetsk People’s Republic said two people were wounded and several apartment blocks and private houses were damaged on Saturday. A Ukrainian drone was destroyed near the port of Sevastopol in Crimea, according to Governor Mikhail Razvozhayev. Sevastopol houses Russia’s Black Sea Fleet.

Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday that the ceasefire would allow Orthodox Christians, who make up the majority in Russia and Ukraine, to go to church and celebrate Christmas safely. Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky, meanwhile, claimed that a truce proposal was a deceptive move by Russia to halt Ukrainian advances in Donbass and advance additional soldiers and equipment to the frontline.

 

Top stories

RT Features

Faced with a new wave of Covid, China is opening its borders –  was Beijing left with no other choice?
Faced with a new wave of Covid, China is opening its borders –  was Beijing left with no other choice?
Nuclear Ukraine? Amid 'concerns' over alleged Russian threat, the world overlooks the real danger
Nuclear Ukraine? Amid 'concerns' over alleged Russian threat, the world overlooks the real danger
New Twitter bombshell: How American spies used false claims of Russian election interference to bring the tech giant to heel
New Twitter bombshell: How American spies used false claims of Russian election interference to bring the tech giant to heel

