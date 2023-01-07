icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
7 Jan, 2023 08:01
HomeRussia & FSU

Ukrainian drone destroyed in Crimea – Sevastopol governor

The reported incident happened after Kiev rejected a Christmas truce offer
Ukrainian drone destroyed in Crimea – Sevastopol governor
FILE PHOTO: A Russian warship in the port of Sevastopol, Crimea, Russia, 2022. © Sputnik / Konstantin Mikhalchevsky / Sputnik

A Ukrainian drone was destroyed near Sevastopol in Crimea, Governor Mikhail Razvozhayev said on Saturday morning. His statement comes after reports of the continued shelling of cities in Donbass by Ukrainian troops. Earlier, Kiev rejected Moscow’s proposal for a temporary truce during Orthodox Christmas.

On his Telegram channel, Razvozhayev accused Kiev of trying to attack the city. The port of Sevastopol houses Russia’s Black Sea Fleet.

Several areas of Russia’s Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) were hit by Ukrainian rocket and artillery fire on Friday, according to the local authorities. They added that more than 100 projectiles were fired throughout the day.

Officials said the shelling continued on Saturday morning. In Gorlovka, a city to the northeast of Donetsk, a woman was wounded and two apartment blocks were damaged, they reported. Three houses were damaged in the village of Golmovsky, as well as a power line and gas pipeline.

Donetsk shelled in first minute of Christmas truce – authorities
Read more
Donetsk shelled in first minute of Christmas truce – authorities

Russian President Vladimir Putin instructed the troops to observe a ceasefire from noon Friday to Saturday at midnight in order to allow Orthodox Christians, who make up the majority in Ukraine and Russia, to go to church and celebrate Christmas safety. Moscow urged Kiev to do the same, but the proposal was rejected.

On Friday, the Russian Defense Ministry said that despite the compliance by Moscow’s forces with the truce, “the Kiev regime continued artillery strikes on settlements and positions of Russian troops.” It added that Russian forces suppressed several Ukrainian artillery positions that had been involved in shelling along the entire frontline.

Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky accused Moscow of planning to use the ceasefire to halt the offensive in Donbass and pull up additional soldiers and equipment to the frontline.

Top stories

RT Features

Nuclear Ukraine? Amid 'concerns' over alleged Russian threat, the world overlooks the real danger
Nuclear Ukraine? Amid 'concerns' over alleged Russian threat, the world overlooks the real danger FEATURE
New Twitter bombshell: How American spies used false claims of Russian election interference to bring the tech giant to heel
New Twitter bombshell: How American spies used false claims of Russian election interference to bring the tech giant to heel FEATURE
Death in the air: How Moscow’s 18th century plague outbreak resembled the Covid-19 pandemic
Death in the air: How Moscow’s 18th century plague outbreak resembled the Covid-19 pandemic FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

Nuclear Ukraine? Amid 'concerns' over alleged Russian threat, the world overlooks the real danger
Nuclear Ukraine? Amid 'concerns' over alleged Russian threat, the world overlooks the real danger FEATURE
New Twitter bombshell: How American spies used false claims of Russian election interference to bring the tech giant to heel
New Twitter bombshell: How American spies used false claims of Russian election interference to bring the tech giant to heel FEATURE
Death in the air: How Moscow’s 18th century plague outbreak resembled the Covid-19 pandemic
Death in the air: How Moscow’s 18th century plague outbreak resembled the Covid-19 pandemic FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
Dr. Vandana Shiva: ‘Totalitarian Control Over Life’: How The ‘Poison Cartel’ Controls Food & Life on Earth
0:00
28:40
Tiktok whistleblower
0:00
23:42
العربيةespрусdefrrs

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2023. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies