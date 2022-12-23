icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
23 Dec, 2022 13:53
RT crew comes under Ukrainian shelling

The incident involving RT Arabic journalists occurred near the Russian city of Donetsk
RT crew comes under Ukrainian shelling
©  Telegram / Maxim Toury

An RT Arabic crew covering the conflict in Ukraine came under fire from Kiev forces on Friday.

The shells were fired as the journalists and technicians were traveling in a car in the southern outskirts of Donetsk, the main city of Russia’s Donetsk People’s Republic.

RT's Arabic correspondent Maxim Toury and other crew members remained unharmed in the indecent. However, several others who were nearby ended up being wounded in the Ukrainian strike.

The crew had to abandon their vehicle and walked on foot for five kilometers to make it to safety.

It’s not first time that RT reporters and support teams came in for shelling from Ukrainian forces during the conflict. In September, they struck a hotel in the city of Kherson overnight where an RT news crew was staying.

RT news crew comes under Ukrainian fire in Kherson

The missile destroyed the rooms in which RT correspondent Murad Gazdiev and cameraman Mikhail Kondakov were sleeping. The journalists remained unharmed, but Kondakov had to be extracted from the rubble. Two people were killed in that attack, including a former Ukrainian politician.

RT Features

RT Features

'I was nearly shot for not knowing Ukrainian': Mariupol residents on the horrors of war and the city's restoration
'Who will blink first?' Is nuclear war between Russia and the US possible?
‘I was nearly shot for not knowing Ukrainian’: Mariupol residents on the horrors of war and the city’s restoration
‘I was nearly shot for not knowing Ukrainian’: Mariupol residents on the horrors of war and the city’s restoration FEATURE
‘Who will blink first?’ Is nuclear war between Russia and the US possible?
‘Who will blink first?’ Is nuclear war between Russia and the US possible? FEATURE

