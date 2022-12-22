icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
22 Dec, 2022 20:06
HomeRussia & FSU

Russia’s only aircraft carrier catches fire

The Admiral Kuznetsov, which is undergoing lengthy repair works, has been out of commission since 2017
Russia’s only aircraft carrier catches fire
FILE PHOTO. The Admiral Kuznetsov aircraft carrier undergoing repairs in Murmansk, Russia. ©  Getty Images / Semen Vasileyev / Anadolu Agency

A minor blaze has occurred on board Russia’s only aircraft carrier, the Admiral Kuznetsov cruiser, the state-owned United Shipbuilding Corporation (USC) revealed on Thursday.

“There was a small accident during the repair works. The fire is extinguished. All relevant fire-suppression systems worked properly. There was no damage or casualties,” the head of the USC, Alexey Rakhmanov, told RIA Novosti. 

The accident comes shortly after the corporation announced that dockyard repairs of the ship had been completed and the vessel was expected to return to the country’s Navy next year. 

“Dockyard works are almost complete, and now we just have to get ready to re-float it. It will happen within a few days,” Rakhmanov told the Rossiya 24 TV channel last week. It was not immediately clear whether the fire had affected such plans. 

Russia begins deployment of new state-of-the-art Sarmat ICBM READ MORE: Russia begins deployment of new state-of-the-art Sarmat ICBM

The blaze is the latest event in the string of accidents that have plagued the vessel, which was originally built in the 1980s, since it was docked for refitting and upgrade. The carrier – designated in Russia as an aircraft-carrying cruiser, thanks to its advanced missile armaments – has been out of commission since 2017. 

In 2018, the deck of the Admiral Kuznetsov was damaged by a crane that fell when a floating dock sank while the vessel was being serviced. The following year, it suffered from a major fire caused by welding near a fuel spill inside the carrier’s belly. The blaze on board raged for nearly a day, with more than ten people injured and two killed. 

In September of last year, the USC reported further delays due to the need to repair all four gas turbines powering the carrier. An earlier assessment had suggested that only one of the units needed repairs.

Top stories

RT Features

Selling a war: Report exposes how German media stirs up militancy in society and works to prevent negotiations with Russia
Selling a war: Report exposes how German media stirs up militancy in society and works to prevent negotiations with Russia FEATURE
‘I was nearly shot for not knowing Ukrainian’: Mariupol residents on the horrors of war and the city’s restoration
‘I was nearly shot for not knowing Ukrainian’: Mariupol residents on the horrors of war and the city’s restoration FEATURE
‘Who will blink first?’ Is nuclear war between Russia and the US possible?
‘Who will blink first?’ Is nuclear war between Russia and the US possible? FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

Selling a war: Report exposes how German media stirs up militancy in society and works to prevent negotiations with Russia
Selling a war: Report exposes how German media stirs up militancy in society and works to prevent negotiations with Russia FEATURE
‘I was nearly shot for not knowing Ukrainian’: Mariupol residents on the horrors of war and the city’s restoration
‘I was nearly shot for not knowing Ukrainian’: Mariupol residents on the horrors of war and the city’s restoration FEATURE
‘Who will blink first?’ Is nuclear war between Russia and the US possible?
‘Who will blink first?’ Is nuclear war between Russia and the US possible? FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
Russia saves Central African Republic
0:00
24:44
How much is the Sri Lankan crisis costing?
0:00
26:35
العربيةespрусdefrrs

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2022. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies