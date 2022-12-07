16 reported dead in Donbass collision

A truck carrying troops hit a civilian vehicle in the Donetsk People’s Republic, media say

At least 16 people were killed in the Russian frontline region of the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) on Wednesday, after a truck moving troops collided with a minivan, TASS reported citing a local source. Three survivors have been hospitalized.

The incident reportedly happened on a road connecting the neighboring cities of Torez and Shakhtyorsk, which are located some 50km east of the provincial capital Donetsk.

All three survivors are military service members, who are being treated in an intensive care unit, according to TASS.

Footage published by a Donetsk-based Telegram channel covering emergencies purportedly showed the scene of the road incident. In the video, a truck can be seen with its front section seriously damaged after an apparent impact with a white civilian vehicle.

Online news outlet Mash said the road was closed to traffic following the incident.

