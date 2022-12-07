icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
7 Dec, 2022 07:34
16 reported dead in Donbass collision

A truck carrying troops hit a civilian vehicle in the Donetsk People’s Republic, media say
16 reported dead in Donbass collision
FILE PHOTO: A Russian military truck, September 17, 2022 © Sputnik / RIA Novosti

At least 16 people were killed in the Russian frontline region of the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) on Wednesday, after a truck moving troops collided with a minivan, TASS reported citing a local source. Three survivors have been hospitalized.

The incident reportedly happened on a road connecting the neighboring cities of Torez and Shakhtyorsk, which are located some 50km east of the provincial capital Donetsk.

All three survivors are military service members, who are being treated in an intensive care unit, according to TASS.

Footage published by a Donetsk-based Telegram channel covering emergencies purportedly showed the scene of the road incident. In the video, a truck can be seen with its front section seriously damaged after an apparent impact with a white civilian vehicle.

Online news outlet Mash said the road was closed to traffic following the incident.

DETAILS TO FOLLOW

