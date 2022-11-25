icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
25 Nov, 2022 19:22
HomeRussia & FSU

Zelensky’s wife claims Ukrainians ready to suffer

Freezing cold and electricity shortages “are not the worst thing,” she told the BBC
Zelensky’s wife claims Ukrainians ready to suffer
Elena Zelenskaya gestures as she arrives for a debate at the European Parliament in Strasbourg, France, September 14, 2022 ©  AFP / Frederick Florin

Ukrainians are ready to withstand heating and power outages for years if the country is eventually allowed to join the EU, First Lady Elena Zelenskaya has claimed. She was interviewed by the BBC on Friday.

Speaking to the British broadcaster after weeks of Russian strikes on Ukraine’s energy facilities, Zelenskaya said that Ukrainians were “ready to endure” a punishing winter if the country’s bid for EU membership was successful.

President Vladimir Zelensky’s wife cited a recent poll which reportedly found that 90% of Ukrainians would put up with power and heating shortages for two or three years if the country could become a member of the European bloc afterwards.

“We've had so many terrible challenges, seen so many victims, so much destruction, that blackouts are not the worst thing to happen to us,” she told the BBC.

Zelensky’s Crimea threat proves Ukraine doesn't want peace – Kremlin
Read more
Zelensky’s Crimea threat proves Ukraine doesn't want peace – Kremlin

Encouraged by European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, Ukraine applied for EU membership in February, and was accepted as a candidate for accession in June. However, Kiev cannot join the bloc while engaged in armed conflict with its neighbor, and some member states have pointed out that the nation will have to root out corruption, clean up its human rights record, and strengthen the rule of law before it can be considered for membership.

As the temperature drops in Ukraine, Russia continues to strike targets of military significance across the country, including power plants and gas facilities. A wave of large-scale missile attacks on infrastructure objects were reported in Kiev, Kharkov, Odessa, Lviv, and other cities on Wednesday.

Kiev Mayor Vitaly Klitschko stated on Thursday that 70% of the Ukrainian capital was left without power following the strikes, while the CEO of Ukraine’s largest private power utility called last week for citizens to consider leaving the country for winter to reduce the burden on the damaged grid.

Russia has been targeting Ukraine’s energy facilities since October 10, after accusing Kiev of “terrorist” attacks on Russian infrastructure, including the strategically important Crimean Bridge. The missile and drone campaign has focused on “targets directly or indirectly related to [Ukraine’s] military potential,” Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Thursday.

Top stories

RT Features

The volunteer super-spy: How a German businessman stole the newest US missile for Moscow
The volunteer super-spy: How a German businessman stole the newest US missile for Moscow FEATURE
Bye-bye, Kiev, hello Cote d’Azur: As Westerners send aid, here’s how Ukraine’s corrupt elites are profiting from the conflict
Bye-bye, Kiev, hello Cote d’Azur: As Westerners send aid, here’s how Ukraine’s corrupt elites are profiting from the conflict FEATURE
Russia’s former southern capital renounces its past: How Ukraine is destroying its heritage
Russia’s former southern capital renounces its past: How Ukraine is destroying its heritage FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

The volunteer super-spy: How a German businessman stole the newest US missile for Moscow
The volunteer super-spy: How a German businessman stole the newest US missile for Moscow FEATURE
Bye-bye, Kiev, hello Cote d’Azur: As Westerners send aid, here’s how Ukraine’s corrupt elites are profiting from the conflict
Bye-bye, Kiev, hello Cote d’Azur: As Westerners send aid, here’s how Ukraine’s corrupt elites are profiting from the conflict FEATURE
Russia’s former southern capital renounces its past: How Ukraine is destroying its heritage
Russia’s former southern capital renounces its past: How Ukraine is destroying its heritage FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
CrossTalk: Nato vs. the World
0:00
25:10
The cost of winter
0:00
27:0
العربيةespрусdefrrs

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2022. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies