icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
19 Nov, 2022 10:26
HomeRussia & FSU

Ukraine’s top general asked to reduce public profile – FT

The report comes after rumored tensions with the country’s president, over coverage of the military man's exploits
Ukraine’s top general asked to reduce public profile – FT
Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Valery Zaluzhny at an event in Kiev, 2021. © Gleb Garanich / AFP

Ukraine’s top military commander, General Valery Zaluzhny, has been told to tone down his public persona after rumors of tensions between him and President Vladimir Zelensky, the Financial Times reported on Friday, citing people familiar with the matter.

The report stated that the chatter about a possible conflict has “swirled in recent months.” 

“Both insist this is Russian disinformation intended to stoke tension within Kiev’s leadership. But people familiar with the situation said Zaluzhny had been asked to ease off on building his public profile,” the newspaper said.

Zaluzhny is among top Ukrainian officials who have received significant media attention in recent months, including an appearance on the cover of Time magazine in September. German newspaper Bild even described Zaluzhny in August as Zelensky’s potential successor. 

News outlet RBK Ukraine reported in July about a conflict between the president and the general over the interpretation of martial law regulations. However, sources from Ukraine’s General Staff dismissed the tensions at the time. “Who wants the chief commander and the president to collide? It’s a big question for us as well. Only one side benefits from it: our enemy,” a source was quoted as saying. 

READ MORE: As the media speculates about plots to oust Zelensky, how secure is Ukraine's Western-backed leader?

Ukrainian news website Telegraf quoted sources in August as saying that Zelensky’s office was planning to remove Zaluzhny from his post. However, Zelensky later rejected the reports, saying that he had no intentions of reassigning the general. 

Top stories

RT Features

Is there a link between 'Aid to Ukraine,' the US Democratic Party and the suspicious collapse of the FTX Crypto exchange?
Is there a link between 'Aid to Ukraine,' the US Democratic Party and the suspicious collapse of the FTX Crypto exchange? FEATURE
‘The US won’t sacrifice Chicago for Warsaw’: Russian experts explain why NATO brushed the Poland missile incident under the carpet
‘The US won’t sacrifice Chicago for Warsaw’: Russian experts explain why NATO brushed the Poland missile incident under the carpet FEATURE
You are under contrôle: French elites privately fear the US and new research explains why
You are under contrôle: French elites privately fear the US and new research explains why FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

Is there a link between 'Aid to Ukraine,' the US Democratic Party and the suspicious collapse of the FTX Crypto exchange?
Is there a link between 'Aid to Ukraine,' the US Democratic Party and the suspicious collapse of the FTX Crypto exchange? FEATURE
‘The US won’t sacrifice Chicago for Warsaw’: Russian experts explain why NATO brushed the Poland missile incident under the carpet
‘The US won’t sacrifice Chicago for Warsaw’: Russian experts explain why NATO brushed the Poland missile incident under the carpet FEATURE
You are under contrôle: French elites privately fear the US and new research explains why
You are under contrôle: French elites privately fear the US and new research explains why FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
Abbot Baby Formula Plant
0:00
25:7
CrossTalk: Zelensky’s war
0:00
25:14
العربيةespрусdefrrs

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2022. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies