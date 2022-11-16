Russia bans entry to Irish PM, dozens of officials

The Irish government has been waging an “aggressive anti-Russian propaganda campaign,” the Russian Foreign Ministry declared

Russia has imposed sanctions against Irish government ministers and dozens of other officials over Dublin’s “anti-Russian” political course, the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement on Wednesday.

A total of 52 Irish officials, including Prime Minister Micheal Martin, Deputy Prime Minister Leo Varadkar, as well as the foreign, justice, and finance ministers, found their way onto the Russian blacklist, the statement said. Some parliamentarians, including the chairman of the Irish parliament’s Lower House, Sean O’ Fearghaíl, were put on the list as well.

Ireland is waging “an aggressive anti-Russian propagandist campaign,” acting on Brussels’ “orders,” the foreign ministry’s statement said. Dublin has also decided to “scale down bilateral cooperation against its own interests,” the ministry noted, adding that Moscow would be further guided by Dublin’s actions in bilateral relations.

Martin hit back by calling Moscow’s decision part of “a broader propaganda war ... waged by Russia.” “I don’t think I’ve ever been sanctioned before,” the prime minister said, adding that “cool heads” are needed in a situation like this.

A member of the EU, Ireland joined the western sanctions imposed against Russia over its ongoing military campaign in Ukraine. In March, a man rammed a truck through the front gate of the Russian embassy in Dublin.