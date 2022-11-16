icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
16 Nov, 2022 12:26
HomeRussia & FSU

Moscow mocks Zelensky's allegations

The Ukrainian leader can’t direct his bosses in NATO, Russia warns, after his false claim that it attacked Poland
Moscow mocks Zelensky's allegations
FILE PHOTO Vladimir Zelensky (C) walks with Polish PM Mateusz Morawiecki (L) and Latvian President Egils Levits. ©  Alexey Furman / Getty Images

Ukraine’s President Vladimir Zelensky has stepped out of line in his relationships with foreign backers, Maria Zakharova, the spokeswoman for the Russian Foreign Ministry, has said. She was referring to his attempt to nudge NATO into retaliating against Russia for a deadly incident in Poland.

“Zelensky sits in a bunker and cannot understand why his version about a ‘Russian missile in Poland’ was dismissed even by the worst of Russophobes,” she wrote on social media on Wednesday. The president, she added, should realize that his job is “to do the dirty work and not tell bosses what they should do.”

The remark came after the incident on Tuesday evening in the village of Przewodow on Poland’s border with Ukraine, in which two local residents were killed. Zelensky rushed to declare it “a Russian missile strike on [NATO] collective security” and urged Western nations to “take action.”

READ MORE: Ukraine blames Russia for alleged ‘missile strike’ on Poland

Some sources in Poland initially claimed that two Russian missiles had caused the deaths, while the Polish Foreign Ministry referred to a single projectile, describing it as “Russian-made.”

The incident in Przewodow occurred as Moscow launched a massive barrage of missiles on key energy and military infrastructure in Ukraine. The Russian Defense Ministry denied targeting any sites in the area near the Polish village. The military later stated that images of the debris available publicly clearly identified it as a Ukrainian S-300 interceptor.

READ MORE: Missile downed by Ukraine crashes across international border – interior ministry

NATO members appear to have arrived at the same conclusion, according to reports in Western media. The US-led bloc reportedly tracked the missile’s path from Ukraine. US President Joe Biden told the media that, judging by the trajectory, Russia was unlikely to be responsible.

Top stories

RT Features

You are under contrôle: French elites privately fear the US and new research explains why
You are under contrôle: French elites privately fear the US and new research explains why FEATURE
Vladimir Putin is absent from this week's G20 summit: What does it mean for the Russian President and the event itself?
Vladimir Putin is absent from this week's G20 summit: What does it mean for the Russian President and the event itself? FEATURE
America’s Neo-Nazi bedfellows in Ukraine are latest in long line of odious allies Washington has used against Russia
America’s Neo-Nazi bedfellows in Ukraine are latest in long line of odious allies Washington has used against Russia FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

You are under contrôle: French elites privately fear the US and new research explains why
You are under contrôle: French elites privately fear the US and new research explains why FEATURE
Vladimir Putin is absent from this week's G20 summit: What does it mean for the Russian President and the event itself?
Vladimir Putin is absent from this week's G20 summit: What does it mean for the Russian President and the event itself? FEATURE
America’s Neo-Nazi bedfellows in Ukraine are latest in long line of odious allies Washington has used against Russia
America’s Neo-Nazi bedfellows in Ukraine are latest in long line of odious allies Washington has used against Russia FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
CrossTalk: Europe’s decline
0:00
24:44
Be all, end all? Richard Black, Former Virginia State Senator and Retired US Army Colonel
0:00
28:1
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2022. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies