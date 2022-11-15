icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
15 Nov, 2022 20:22
HomeRussia & FSU

Ukraine blames Russia for alleged ‘missile strike’ on Poland

President Vladimir Zelensky called the incident that reportedly saw two people killed a strike against NATO’s collective security
Ukraine blames Russia for alleged ‘missile strike’ on Poland
© AFP / Ukrainian Presidential Press Service

NATO “needs to act,” Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky said on Tuesday as he laid the blame for an explosion in Poland not far from the Ukrainian border on Russia. Earlier, Polish media reported that at least two people died in what was described as a “stray missile” strike.

“This is a Russian missile strike on collective security!” Zelensky said in a statement, calling it “a very serious escalation.” He also urged western nations to put Russia “in its place” and branded the country as “terrorist."

“The longer Russia feels impunity the higher is the threat for anyone within the reach of Russian missiles,” the Ukrainian president warned, thought he did not provide evidence proving it was Russian missiles that struck Poland.

Earlier on Tuesday, the Polish government convened an emergency meeting over the incident. The Polish authorities did not provide any details about the nature of what they called a “crisis situation.” A government spokesman, Piotr Mueller, called on the media and the public “not to publish unconfirmed information.”

Russia denies striking Poland with missiles
Read more
Russia denies striking Poland with missiles

According to Polish media, at least two people died in an explosion that hit a grain drier facility in the Polish town of Przewodow located not far from the Ukrainian border. Some media then claimed that the blast was caused by a missile strike.

AP reported, citing an unnamed US intelligence official, that Russian missiles crossed into Poland. The Pentagon then stated it “has no information” to corroborate such reports, adding that it is aware of the situation and would look further into it.

The Russian Defense Ministry denied any responsibility for the incident by saying that the nation’s military did not strike any targets near the Polish-Ukrainian border. It also branded the Polish media reports a “provocation.”

READ MORE: Pentagon responds to reports of missiles hitting Poland

The incident came amid large-scale Russian missile strikes targeting several Ukrainian regions, which the Ukrainian energy minister called the “most massive shelling” of the nation’s energy infrastructure since the start of the conflict between Kiev and Moscow.

The incident came ahead of an upcoming seventh ‘Ramstein’ meeting, where Ukraine’s western backers usually discuss military aid and new arms deliveries to Kiev. 

Top stories

RT Features

You are under contrôle: French elites privately fear the US and new research explains why
You are under contrôle: French elites privately fear the US and new research explains why FEATURE
Vladimir Putin is absent from this week's G20 summit: What does it mean for the Russian President and the event itself?
Vladimir Putin is absent from this week's G20 summit: What does it mean for the Russian President and the event itself? FEATURE
America’s Neo-Nazi bedfellows in Ukraine are latest in long line of odious allies Washington has used against Russia
America’s Neo-Nazi bedfellows in Ukraine are latest in long line of odious allies Washington has used against Russia FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

You are under contrôle: French elites privately fear the US and new research explains why
You are under contrôle: French elites privately fear the US and new research explains why FEATURE
Vladimir Putin is absent from this week's G20 summit: What does it mean for the Russian President and the event itself?
Vladimir Putin is absent from this week's G20 summit: What does it mean for the Russian President and the event itself? FEATURE
America’s Neo-Nazi bedfellows in Ukraine are latest in long line of odious allies Washington has used against Russia
America’s Neo-Nazi bedfellows in Ukraine are latest in long line of odious allies Washington has used against Russia FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
Be all, end all? Richard Black, Former Virginia State Senator and Retired US Army Colonel
0:00
28:1
Transgenderism in sports and schools
0:00
28:3
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2022. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies