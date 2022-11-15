icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
15 Nov, 2022 19:30
Pentagon responds to reports of missiles hitting Poland

US military’s statement comes amid reports of a deadly explosion that killed at least two people on Poland’s border with Ukraine
FILE PHOTO: The Pentagon spokesman, Brigadier General Patrick Ryder. ©  Global Look Press / US Joint Staff

The US military is “aware” of reports of missiles supposedly hitting Polish territory and killing two people but have no evidence to confirm them, Pentagon spokesman Air Force Brigadier General Patrick Ryder told reporters on Tuesday.

Some western media outlets and politicians have claimed that Russia is responsible for the incident. However, no evidence has been provided to support such assertions.

“I can tell you that we don't have any information at this time to corroborate those reports and are looking into this further,” Ryder said, vowing to provide an update on the situation when the US is better informed about the incident.

When pressed by journalists on an earlier AP report, citing a US intelligence official and claiming it was Russian missiles that had struck Poland, Ryder once again insisted that the Pentagon has “no information to corroborate” such reports but is “looking into it.”

Poland calls emergency security meeting after claim about missiles
His comments came as Poland’s government convened an emergency meeting to discuss an incident that saw at least two people killed in the Polish town of Przewodow in the Lublin region, not far from the border with Ukraine. Some media then claimed the blast, which hit a grain drier, was caused by a “stray missile” strike. 

The Polish authorities did not confirm these reports, while government spokesman Piotr Mueller called on media and the public “not to publish unconfirmed information.”

The incident occurred amid a large-scale missile attack that Russia launched at Ukraine. The Ukrainian Energy Minister German Galushenko called it the “most massive shelling of [Ukraine’s] energy system since the beginning of the war.” President Vladimir Zelensky earlier said that at least 85 missiles had been launched at Ukraine.

