Poland calls emergency security meeting after claim about missiles

At least two people have reportedly been killed by an explosion in Poland allegedly caused by stray missiles, media say

Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki has called an emergency meeting of the government’s national security and defense committee amid reports of a deadly strike on the nation’s border with Ukraine.

Poland is understood to have scrambled fighter jets in the wake of the reports that two people had been killed in an “explosion” allegedly caused by a missile strike. The Polish military and prosecutors have arrived at the scene of the blast, Visegrad 24 reports.

Earlier, the Polish media reported that “explosions” had rocked the town of Przewodow, which is located in the Lublin region, not far from the border with Ukraine. The blast reportedly hit a grain drier facility, killing at least two people, local media said.

DETAILS TO FOLLOW