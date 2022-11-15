icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Poland calls emergency security meeting after claim about missiles
15 Nov, 2022 18:44
At least two people have reportedly been killed by an explosion in Poland allegedly caused by stray missiles, media say
©  Twitter / @wolski_jaros

Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki has called an emergency meeting of the government’s national security and defense committee amid reports of a deadly strike on the nation’s border with Ukraine.

Poland is understood to have scrambled fighter jets in the wake of the reports that two people had been killed in an “explosion” allegedly caused by a missile strike. The Polish military and prosecutors have arrived at the scene of the blast, Visegrad 24 reports.

Earlier, the Polish media reported that “explosions” had rocked the town of Przewodow, which is located in the Lublin region, not far from the border with Ukraine. The blast reportedly hit a grain drier facility, killing at least two people, local media said.

DETAILS TO FOLLOW

