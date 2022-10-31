icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
31 Oct, 2022 12:28
HomeRussia & FSU

Missile downed by Ukraine crashes in another country – interior ministry

The incident in Moldova’s border region came amid a barrage launched by Russian forces
Missile downed by Ukraine crashes in another country – interior ministry
FILE PHOTO. The Dniester Hydroelectric Station ©  Bloody77 / Wikimedia

A missile crashed on Monday in a Moldovan community located on the border with Ukraine after being hit by Kiev’s air defense forces, the country’s interior ministry has reported.

The incident happened in the village of Naslavcea in northern Moldova, the ministry said. There were no reports of casualties on the ground, but some windows were shattered, it added.

The Moldovan ministry cited claims by Ukrainian officials, who said the premises of the nearby Dniester Hydroelectric Station, around 10km northwest of the village, was the subject of a Russian attack.

The statement stressed that the Ukrainian plant’s dam was not under threat. The Dniester River, on which the hydropower facility is located, originates in Ukraine, but flows along the border with Moldova from a point near Naslavcea and goes through Moldova further downstream.

The Moldovan Defense Ministry promised an investigation into the incident. It said the military had not detected any violations of the national airspace and suggested that the size of the missile debris was too small for radar systems to detect.

Ukrainian officials reported Russian strikes on Monday morning throughout the country. Mayor of Kiev Vitaly Klitschko said 80% of consumers in the city had been left without water, while 350,000 apartments had no power. The Russian Defense Ministry confirmed that Ukrainian energy infrastructure had been targeted, stating that it had achieved all its goals with the attack.

Spillovers from the conflict between Russia and Ukraine are not unprecedented. In March, a drone crashed in the Croatian capital of Zagreb after flying unimpeded from Ukraine through the airspace of Romania and Hungary.

READ MORE: Croatia confirms crashed drone came from Ukraine

The aircraft, the origin of which was never confirmed by the parties involved, hit a park area and caused no casualties. The drone is widely believed to have been a Ukrainian Tu-141, an old Soviet design.

Moscow started targeting energy infrastructure earlier in October, stating that Kiev had opened the door for such action by launching a number of “terrorist” operations against civilian targets in Russia. The change of tactics followed a deadly truck bomb on the Crimean Bridge, which Moscow blamed on the Ukrainian military intelligence service.

Top stories

RT Features

How Lenin's Bolsheviks placed Russia's new regions on a collision course with Ukraine, 100 years ago
How Lenin's Bolsheviks placed Russia's new regions on a collision course with Ukraine, 100 years ago FEATURE
Soviet psychedelia, fairy tales, and space-themed stories: Hidden gems that will make you fall in love with Russian animation
Soviet psychedelia, fairy tales, and space-themed stories: Hidden gems that will make you fall in love with Russian animation FEATURE
'We lived in dread of war, they told us we'd be dead in less than 30 minutes': How the world survived the Cuban Missile Crisis
'We lived in dread of war, they told us we'd be dead in less than 30 minutes': How the world survived the Cuban Missile Crisis FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

How Lenin's Bolsheviks placed Russia's new regions on a collision course with Ukraine, 100 years ago
How Lenin's Bolsheviks placed Russia's new regions on a collision course with Ukraine, 100 years ago FEATURE
Soviet psychedelia, fairy tales, and space-themed stories: Hidden gems that will make you fall in love with Russian animation
Soviet psychedelia, fairy tales, and space-themed stories: Hidden gems that will make you fall in love with Russian animation FEATURE
'We lived in dread of war, they told us we'd be dead in less than 30 minutes': How the world survived the Cuban Missile Crisis
'We lived in dread of war, they told us we'd be dead in less than 30 minutes': How the world survived the Cuban Missile Crisis FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
CrossTalk, HOME EDITION: Critiquing the West
0:00
26:35
Free to be chained? Harley Schlanger, vice president of the Schiller Institute
0:00
29:45
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2022. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies