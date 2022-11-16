Drone strikes deep in Russian territory – governor

A UAV attacked an oil terminal 124 miles from the Ukrainian border, a regional official says

A drone has struck an oil terminal in Russia’s Oryol Region, some 200km (124 miles) from the Ukrainian border, Governor Andrey Klychkov said.

“Around 4am today, an apparent drone struck an oil terminal in the village of Stalnoy Kon,” he wrote on his Telegram channel on Wednesday.

“Nobody was hurt. Emergency services are working on site,” Klychkov added.

Although the region does not share a border with Ukraine, it borders the Russian regions of Kursk and Bryansk where officials reported multiple Ukrainian attacks after Russia launched its military operation in the neighboring state on February 24.

News outlet Baza reported that the drone hit an upper section of a cylindrical steel tank, “a quarter” of which was filled with oil. The outlet added that there were no leaks or fires.

According to news outlet Mash, the terminal is part of the Druzhba (Friendship) pipeline network, which delivers Russian oil to Europe.

Oryol Region, together with several neighboring regions, was placed on a state of heightened alert last month.