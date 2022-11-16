icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
16 Nov, 2022 06:55
Poland hit by Ukrainian missile – AP

Three US officials told the news agency that the projectile was likely fired by Kiev’s forces
A police officer checks a vehicle outside a grain depot in the Polish village of in Przewodow where a missile explosion killed two people. ©  AP / Michal Dyjuk

A missile that hit Polish territory on Tuesday, killing two civilians, was most likely fired from Ukraine, not Russia, US officials have told the Associated Press.

According to preliminary assessments, the projectile was launched by Ukrainian air defenses amid a large-scale Russian bombardment of Ukraine’s energy infrastructure, AP reported on Wednesday.

The information came from three US officials, speaking on condition of anonymity due to not being authorized to discuss the issue publicly.

An earlier report by AP, citing a “senior US intelligence official,” said it was a Russian missile that landed on Polish territory. However, the Pentagon declined to corroborate the claim when asked about it.

US President Joe Biden, who held consultations with NATO allies during the G20 summit in Indonesia over the incident, said that “it is unlikely, in the minds of the trajectory, that it [the missile] was fired from Russia.”

However, he urged the public to wait until the end of the investigations, pledging full support for the probe now being carried out by Warsaw.

Biden’s Polish counterpart Andrzej Duda only suggested that the missile, which killed two people in the village of Przewodow near Poland’s border with Ukraine, was “most probably” Russian-made.

Kiev’s forces still maintain a stock of Soviet-made missiles, including rockets for S-300 air defense systems.

Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky, however, has been quick to blame Russia for the incident, and urged NATO, of which Poland is a member, to “act” against this “attack on collective security.”

Moscow has denied any involvement in the missile landing in Przewodow, saying Russian forces did not carry out any strikes against targets near the Polish-Ukrainian border on that day.

