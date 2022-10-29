icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
29 Oct, 2022 21:01
HomeRussia & FSU

Ukrainian-made part found in ‘Iranian drone’ – Kiev

The Ukrainian military says it disassembled a mostly intact UAV that was downed over the Black Sea
Ukrainian-made part found in ‘Iranian drone’ – Kiev
© Military TV UA / YouTube

Ukrainian military officials say they have discovered a Ukrainian-made part inside an “Iranian drone” that was shot down near the Black Sea port of Odessa. Ukraine has been accusing Moscow of using Iranian UAVs to attack Kiev and other cities. 

The Ukrainian Armed Forces reported the findings on their official channel Military TV UA on Wednesday. They said they took apart an Iranian Mohajer-6 surveillance and combat drone that had made an emergency landing after being hit by the country’s air defenses. 

“Three-fourths of components are US-made. There are also components from Japan, China, Sweden, and Austria,” a spokesman for the Defense Ministry’s Defense Intelligence (GUR) said.

“And there is a component, which was made in Ukraine. A single one, but it is there. We are now determining how it could have gotten there.” 

READ MORE: EU sanctions Iran over Ukraine drone strikes

According to the report, one part contained an inscription in Farsi, Iran’s official language. 

Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky accused Russia this week of deploying Iranian Shahed-136 kamikaze drones, which Moscow allegedly rebranded as Geran-2 (Geranium-2), against Ukraine.

Tehran has denied supplying weapons to either side of the conflict. Moscow did not confirm the claims of receiving drones from Iran. Russia has maintained that all weapons used by its troops on the battlefield in Ukraine, including the Geran-2 UAVs, are from domestic stockpiles. Zelensky has claimed that Russia acquired as many as 2,400 of the UAVs.

Last month, Ukraine cut diplomatic ties with Iran over the alleged supply of weapons to Russia. 

Top stories

RT Features

'We lived in dread of war, they told us we'd be dead in less than 30 minutes': How the world survived the Cuban Missile Crisis
'We lived in dread of war, they told us we'd be dead in less than 30 minutes': How the world survived the Cuban Missile Crisis FEATURE
Xi’s third term: Here’s why the Chinese leader's reelection is good news for Russia, but ominous for the US and Taiwan
Xi’s third term: Here’s why the Chinese leader's reelection is good news for Russia, but ominous for the US and Taiwan FEATURE
Attacks on a Van Gogh painting and waxwork of King Charles have made 'Just Stop Oil' famous: Who are they and what are they up to?
Attacks on a Van Gogh painting and waxwork of King Charles have made 'Just Stop Oil' famous: Who are they and what are they up to? FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

'We lived in dread of war, they told us we'd be dead in less than 30 minutes': How the world survived the Cuban Missile Crisis
'We lived in dread of war, they told us we'd be dead in less than 30 minutes': How the world survived the Cuban Missile Crisis FEATURE
Xi’s third term: Here’s why the Chinese leader's reelection is good news for Russia, but ominous for the US and Taiwan
Xi’s third term: Here’s why the Chinese leader's reelection is good news for Russia, but ominous for the US and Taiwan FEATURE
Attacks on a Van Gogh painting and waxwork of King Charles have made 'Just Stop Oil' famous: Who are they and what are they up to?
Attacks on a Van Gogh painting and waxwork of King Charles have made 'Just Stop Oil' famous: Who are they and what are they up to? FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
CrossTalk: Time to talk?
0:00
24:34
CrossTalk: Loose dangerous talk
0:00
27:26
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2022. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies