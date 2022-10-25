icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
25 Oct, 2022 09:24
HomeRussia & FSU

Kiev court keeps ‘hero of Ukraine’ in custody

The head of aerospace firm Motor Sich is suspected of supplying parts to Russia
Kiev court keeps ‘hero of Ukraine’ in custody
Vyacheslav Boguslaev ©  Motor Sich

A court in Kiev has ordered the pre-trial detention of the head of Motor Sich, a Ukrainian company that makes aircraft engines, on charges of treason. Vyacheslav Boguslaev, who holds the title of Hero of Ukraine for his accomplishments, called his arrest a misunderstanding.

Boguslaev and Oleg Dzyuba, who heads the firm’s export department, had their cases heard on Monday behind closed doors.

Ukraine’s domestic security agency the SBU detained Boguslaev on Sunday, claiming they had evidence that he sold military products to Russia. If found guilty, he and Dzyuba may face up to 12 years in jail. In the case of Boguslaev, 83, it could mean an effective life sentence.

The SBU released, what it claimed to be, recordings of conversations between Boguslaev and Russian officials, in which they appeared to discuss the purchase of helicopter engines and their supply through intermediaries.

His lawyer, Ruslan Volynets, who briefly spoke to the press after the court hearing, claimed that the tapes were not part of the prosecution’s case against his client.

After the court ordered his pre-trial detention for 60 days, Boguslaev told journalists that he was satisfied with the decision.

“Those misunderstandings that our actions had caused have been cleared,” he said without offering further explanation.

'Hero of Ukraine' detained on treason charges – media
Read more
'Hero of Ukraine' detained on treason charges – media

The SBU allege that Motor Sich continued dealing with Russia even after Moscow launched its military operation in Ukraine. In May, Russian forces attacked the firm’s premises in Zaporozhye. In the records released by the SBU, a voice purportedly to be that of Boguslaev can be heard saying that he and his people “hold absolutely no grudge” for the incident.

Boguslaev has been the head of Motor Sich since 1991, when it stopped being part of the Soviet Union’s defense industry. Russia remained its primary customer for decades.

After an armed coup in Ukraine in 2014 soured relations between Moscow and Kiev, Russian helicopter manufacturers said they could no longer rely on Ukraine to supply key components and would create alternative domestic suppliers.

Rostec, Russia’s technology conglomerate that includes various defense producers, stated, after news of Boguslaev’s detention, that it no longer used Ukrainian helicopter engines.

Top stories

RT Features

Twenty years on from the Moscow theater siege: How a horror terrorist attack was a landmark moment in post-Soviet Russia
Twenty years on from the Moscow theater siege: How a horror terrorist attack was a landmark moment in post-Soviet Russia FEATURE
An ABC News investigative journalist disappeared six months ago. He seems to have known a lot about American aims in Ukraine
An ABC News investigative journalist disappeared six months ago. He seems to have known a lot about American aims in Ukraine FEATURE
Heroic Hasbulla: How a Russian internet sensation landed a UFC contract and earned worldwide fame
Heroic Hasbulla: How a Russian internet sensation landed a UFC contract and earned worldwide fame FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

Twenty years on from the Moscow theater siege: How a horror terrorist attack was a landmark moment in post-Soviet Russia
Twenty years on from the Moscow theater siege: How a horror terrorist attack was a landmark moment in post-Soviet Russia FEATURE
An ABC News investigative journalist disappeared six months ago. He seems to have known a lot about American aims in Ukraine
An ABC News investigative journalist disappeared six months ago. He seems to have known a lot about American aims in Ukraine FEATURE
Heroic Hasbulla: How a Russian internet sensation landed a UFC contract and earned worldwide fame
Heroic Hasbulla: How a Russian internet sensation landed a UFC contract and earned worldwide fame FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
Win or die trying? Norman Solomon, Executive Director of the Institute for Public Accuracy
0:00
28:29
CrossTalk, HOME EDITION: Geopolitical shift
0:00
26:25
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2022. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies