23 Oct, 2022 05:54
Hero of Ukraine detained on treason charges – media

The head of the Zaporozhye-based Motor Sich company, Vyacheslav Boguslaev, is reportedly facing a life sentence
Head of Motor Sich, Vyacheslav Boguslayev at a press conference in Moscow, 2007. © Sputnik

An 83-year old businessman and former lawmaker with a Hero of Ukraine title has been detained on treason charges in the Kiev-controlled part of Zaporozhye Region, local media said, citing sources in Ukrainian law enforcement. 

Vyacheslav Boguslayev, board chairman of the Zaporozhye-based aircraft engine manufacturer Motor Sich, is facing a life sentence, local website Zabor said.

On Saturday, according to Zabor's sources, the Ukrainian security forces took Boguslaev under escort to Kiev. The property of the businessman who, as the site claims, “has long been known for clearly pro-Russian views,” was searched. Ukrainian media have confirmed the information, citing their own sources.

Vladimir Rogov, a member of the Main Council of the Zaporozhye Region's Russian administration, took to Telegram to comment on Boguslaev’s reported detention by the Ukrainian Security Service, saying: “Ukraine devours its heroes.

He also published two photos of what he claims to be Boguslaev’s detention.

Boguslaev received the title of Hero of Ukraine in 2000 “for outstanding services to the Ukrainian state in the development of domestic engineering.” The engineer and businessman has more than a dozen other awards, including the Russian Order of Friendship, given to him in 2004 for his contribution to “strengthening Russian-Ukrainian cooperation.”

Since the launch of the Russian military operation in Ukraine, Kiev has imposed drastic measures against people it considers to be “collaborators” – those who harbor pro-Russian views or help Moscow’s forces in any way.

