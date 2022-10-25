icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
25 Oct, 2022 10:09
HomeRussia & FSU

Car bombing hits media company in Russia’s Melitopol

The blast in Zaporozhye Region wounded five civilians, including ZaTV employees, a senior official said
Car bombing hits media company in Russia’s Melitopol
©  Media Malkevich / Telegram

An explosive-laden car detonated near the office of a local media outlet in the city of Melitopol in Zaporozhye Region on Tuesday, injuring five people and causing “significant damage” to the premises, Aleksandr Malkevich, a member of Russia’s Civic Chamber, has said. He added that there were no military targets in the vicinity.

The car bombing rocked the building of the channel ZaTV, injuring employees and other civilians and damaging the building itself, according to the official.

Zaporozhye was officially declared part of Russia in early October, along with Kherson Region and the Donetsk and Lugansk People’s Republics, after voters in those regions overwhelmingly supported the move in public referendums.

Malkevich said that the explosive device had a yield equivalent to 1.5-2kg of TNT.

Footage from the blast scene shows both the interior and exterior of the building having been devastated, with windows shattered. The local authorities have said the incident is being investigated as a terrorist attack.

READ MORE: Bombing targets pro-Russian civilians in Ukraine city

Later, the city’s administration clarified that all of the victims had only minor injuries, with one being taken to the hospital.

Vladimir Rogov, a senior official with the Zaporozhye Region's administration, stated that ZaTV would continue its operations despite the blast. Speaking to RIA Novosti, he insisted that Ukraine “wouldn’t be able to strip people of their right to receive reliable and unbiased information."

Top stories

RT Features

The Russian Civil War ended 100 years ago: Here's how Western powers played a significant part in the outcome
The Russian Civil War ended 100 years ago: Here's how Western powers played a significant part in the outcome FEATURE
Twenty years on from the Moscow theater siege: How a horror terrorist attack was a landmark moment in post-Soviet Russia
Twenty years on from the Moscow theater siege: How a horror terrorist attack was a landmark moment in post-Soviet Russia FEATURE
An ABC News investigative journalist disappeared six months ago. He seems to have known a lot about American aims in Ukraine
An ABC News investigative journalist disappeared six months ago. He seems to have known a lot about American aims in Ukraine FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

The Russian Civil War ended 100 years ago: Here's how Western powers played a significant part in the outcome
The Russian Civil War ended 100 years ago: Here's how Western powers played a significant part in the outcome FEATURE
Twenty years on from the Moscow theater siege: How a horror terrorist attack was a landmark moment in post-Soviet Russia
Twenty years on from the Moscow theater siege: How a horror terrorist attack was a landmark moment in post-Soviet Russia FEATURE
An ABC News investigative journalist disappeared six months ago. He seems to have known a lot about American aims in Ukraine
An ABC News investigative journalist disappeared six months ago. He seems to have known a lot about American aims in Ukraine FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
Win or die trying? Norman Solomon, Executive Director of the Institute for Public Accuracy
0:00
28:29
CrossTalk, HOME EDITION: Geopolitical shift
0:00
26:25
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2022. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies