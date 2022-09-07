icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
7 Sep, 2022 22:13
Bombing targets pro-Russian civilians in Ukraine city

A Melitopol blast targeted a pro-Russian group distributing humanitarian aid
File photo: A 'Together with Russia' office in Molochansk, Zaporozhye Region, september 2, 2022 ©  Telegram/vmeste_rus_ZO

The offices of the nongovernmental organization ‘Together With Russia’ in Melitopol were bombed on Wednesday evening, the group said on social media. Though the building was damaged, there were no reports of injuries or deaths.

‘Together With Russia’ accused the Ukrainian government of a “terrorist act” after its headquarters on Lomonosov Street were damaged in the explosion. The group distributes humanitarian aid to residents of the Russian-controlled territories in Ukraine’s Zaporozhye Region and advocates for unification with Russia.

“The leadership of the terrorist state refuses to abandon the tactic of terrorizing civilians, even though it has failed to work,” the group said in a statement. “All Ukraine can do is fire at civilians at night.”

Melitopol is a community of around 150,000 residents in the central Zaporozhye Region. Nearby Berdyansk, also under Russian control, was targeted by drones and artillery on Wednesday. The city’s head of the military-civilian administration was seriously injured in a car bombing on Tuesday. 

Kiev threatens pro-Russia Ukrainians with jail terms
Read more
Kiev threatens pro-Russia Ukrainians with jail terms

Pro-Russian activists say this is a campaign of terror aimed at intimidating the residents, which overwhelmingly favor rule by the Russian Federation. A poll administered by a Crimean researcher last week showed 83% of the residents were willing to take part in a referendum on joining Russia, and 86% of them would vote in favor.

Ukraine has not commented on the latest attack so far. Earlier, the country’s Deputy Prime Minister Irina Vereshchuk, who is also in charge of the “reintegration of temporarily occupied territories,” said on Saturday that the percentage of people willing to take part in such plebiscites was “tiny, not even two percent.”

Those who do take part, Vereschuk told the Ukrainian media, can be convicted for “collaboration” and punished with up to 12 years in prison and confiscation of their property. Kiev has already threatened penalties of up to 15 years in prison to those applying for Russian citizenship and even accepting humanitarian aid from Russia.

