icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
19 Oct, 2022 16:29
HomeRussia & FSU

Russia won’t shut borders – Kremlin  

Vladimir Putin’s spokesman made the clarification after the president imposed martial law in the country’s four new regions
Russia won’t shut borders – Kremlin  
©  Sputnik/Alexander Kondratyuk

There are no plans at the moment to restrict the movement of people across Russia’s borders, Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov has said. He issued the clarification shortly after President Vladimir Putin introduced martial law in the four former Ukrainian regions which recently joined Russia. 

When asked by news outlet RIA Novosti on Wednesday whether the government would close the borders, Peskov said “No, [we are] not planning to.”

Earlier in the day, at a meeting of Russia’s Security Council, Putin announced the decision to impose martial law in the Donetsk and Lugansk People’s Republics, as well as Kherson and Zaporozhye Regions starting midnight on Thursday. 

In late September, the pro-Russian administrations in the four regions held referendums on joining Russia. An overwhelming majority in each region voted in favor of the move. 

Russia braces for Ukrainian offensive in Kherson: What we know so far READ MORE: Russia braces for Ukrainian offensive in Kherson: What we know so far

According to Putin, his decision would not change much for these regions, as martial law had already been in place when they merged with Russia. The document signed on Wednesday merely provides the legal basis for martial law, now under Russian sovereignty, the president said. 

He also introduced a state of ‘mid-level response’ in a number of other regions adjacent to Ukraine, including the Crimean Republic, the city of Sevastopol, as well as Krasnodar, Belgorod, Bryansk, Voronezh, Kursk, and Rostov Regions. The local authorities have been given additional powers to ensure security. 

That same day, the upper chamber of the Russian parliament unanimously approved the imposition of martial law in parts of the country.


Top stories

RT Features

On the edge of Armageddon? Why the Ukraine conflict is dangerously similar to the Cuban missile crisis
On the edge of Armageddon? Why the Ukraine conflict is dangerously similar to the Cuban missile crisis FEATURE
China is approaching a turning point in its history: Will Beijing join with Russia to confront the West or keep its powder dry?
China is approaching a turning point in its history: Will Beijing join with Russia to confront the West or keep its powder dry? FEATURE
Unrest over mobilization in Dagestan: Homegrown in the majority Muslim Russian region or stoked by outside forces?
Unrest over mobilization in Dagestan: Homegrown in the majority Muslim Russian region or stoked by outside forces? FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

On the edge of Armageddon? Why the Ukraine conflict is dangerously similar to the Cuban missile crisis
On the edge of Armageddon? Why the Ukraine conflict is dangerously similar to the Cuban missile crisis FEATURE
China is approaching a turning point in its history: Will Beijing join with Russia to confront the West or keep its powder dry?
China is approaching a turning point in its history: Will Beijing join with Russia to confront the West or keep its powder dry? FEATURE
Unrest over mobilization in Dagestan: Homegrown in the majority Muslim Russian region or stoked by outside forces?
Unrest over mobilization in Dagestan: Homegrown in the majority Muslim Russian region or stoked by outside forces? FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
CrossTalk: Rising Global South
0:00
25:6
Fear to live? Dmitry Trenin, research professor at the Higher School of Economics in Moscow
0:00
28:54
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2022. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies