Russia braces for Ukrainian offensive in Kherson: What we know so far

Kiev’s troops are reportedly moving out for a major push on Kherson

Ukrainian forces are moving toward the Russian border city of Kherson, media and local officials report. The Russian authorities have begun relocating residents eastward across the Dnieper River.

Kherson, the capital of a formerly Ukrainian region that joined Russia following a referendum in September, is located on the western bank of the Dnieper River, which exposes it to possible Ukrainian attacks. On Wednesday, the deputy head of the local administration, Kirill Stremousov, reported an escalation of hostilities, with up to two Ukrainian infantry battalions going on the offensive.

“After preliminary bombardment by the artillery, the group went on the offensive. There is a large number of enemy middle-range drones and reconnaissance Bayraktar drones keeping out of the reach of air defenses,” he announced in a statement on social media.

“At this point of time, all attacks have been fended off. We are holding the defense line,” the official added.

The regional and city authorities had earlier offered assurances that Russia had no intention of allowing Ukraine to capture Kherson. At the same time, Russian officials warned that the Ukrainian move posed an imminent threat to the people residing in the city.

On Tuesday, the head of the region, Vladimir Saldo, announced that the civilian population of Kherson would be relocated to the other side of the Dnieper. He warned that Ukraine could destroy the dam of the Kakhovka hydropower plant upstream, which would make crossing the river much more difficult for some time. In his latest comments, meanwhile, he estimated that over 5,000 civilians had been moved out of Kherson in less than two days.

Some people who are relocating will be temporarily sheltered in the eastern part of the region, while others will be housed elsewhere in Russia, Saldo clarified on Wednesday. Seaside hotels and other seasonal facilities are currently available, he added.

The regional administration is moving out of Kherson as well and will be based on the left side of the Dnieper, the official added.

On Tuesday, Russian Army General Sergey Surovikin, the recently appointed overall commander of operations in Ukraine, described the situation near Kherson in an interview on Rossiya 24 TV channel as “tense” and warned that the military may have to make “difficult decisions.”

Most of Kherson Region was captured by Russian forces in the early weeks of its military campaign. Its people voted last month to break away from Kiev and join Russia, a request that Moscow granted. Kiev considers the territory to be temporarily occupied and has pledged to use military force to bring it back under its control.