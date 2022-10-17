icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
17 Oct, 2022 18:36
Videos showing moment of Russian plane crash emerge

CCTV footage caught the precise moment an Su-34 fighter jet caught fire and crashed in Yeysk
Videos showing moment of Russian plane crash emerge
CCTV footage showing the moment a fighter jet hit an apartment building in Yeysk, Russia, October 17, 2022 ©  RT

Footage has emerged showing the exact moment a Russian Su-34 multirole fighter jet crashed in the city of Yeysk on Monday evening, causing a fire at an apartment building, where at least three people have died as a result.

Russia’s Defense Ministry confirmed that the jet crashed soon after taking off from a local airfield for a training flight, meaning that the plane was not equipped with ammunition. The crash was caused by the “combustion of one of the engines at take-off,” the pilots, who managed to eject before impact, said, according to the ministry.

Video footage obtained by RT showed the plane streaking across the sky at low altitude and experiencing at least one explosion before crashing.

CCTV footage shared by the Smotri Media Telegram channel showed the incident from further away. Here the jet appeared to be traveling at low speed and losing altitude before the impact.

A video shot after the crash showed the multi-storey apartment building consumed in flames, as black smoke billowed into the evening sky. 

At least three people were killed and 19 more injured in the incident, local officials reported, with at least 17 apartments damaged.

Yeysk is a port city in southern Russia and is located across the Azov Sea from the city of Mariupol.

