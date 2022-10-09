Crimean Bridge blast: What is known about the truck and its driver?

The man might have been unaware that the vehicle was carrying explosives, Russian media claims
On Saturday morning, the Crimean Bridge – the longest in Europe, which links the peninsula to mainland Russia over the Kerch Strait – was damaged in an explosion.
Russia’s National Anti-Terrorism Committee said that a truck blew up as it was traveling along the 19km-long structure. CCTV videos appear to back up that conclusion.
Three people, including the driver, were killed in the blast, which temporarily halted both road and railway traffic and led to a partial collapse of the highway section of the bridge.
RT has gathered information on what is known so far.
