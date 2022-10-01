icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Russian forces withdraw from key Donbass city – military
1 Oct, 2022 14:04
The troops had to leave the city of Krasny Liman due to the threat of encirclement, Moscow has confirmed
FILE PHOTO: A destroyed building on one of the streets in the Krasny Liman. ©  Sputnik / Viktor Antonyuk

The Russian troops and the Donbass militias have had to withdraw from their defensive positions in the city of Krasny Liman as Kiev mounted a large-scale offensive targeting the area, Russian Defense Ministry confirmed in a statement on Saturday.

Earlier, the head of the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR), Denis Pushilin, called the situation in the city “alarming” as he said the city had been “half-encircled” by the Ukrainian troops.

“Due to the emerging threat of encirclement, the allied troops have withdrawn from the settlement of Krasny Liman and deployed to more advantageous positions,” the ministry said in a statement. The Ukrainian forces lost more than 200 soldiers as well as five tanks and five infantry fighting vehicles during the attack on Krasny Liman, the military added.

Despite the losses, the Ukrainian command sent in reserves and reached “considerable superiority in men and material” in the direction of the attack, the Russian ministry said.

DETAILS TO FOLLOW

