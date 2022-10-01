Russian forces withdraw from key Donbass city – military

The troops had to leave the city of Krasny Liman due to the threat of encirclement, Moscow has confirmed

The Russian troops and the Donbass militias have had to withdraw from their defensive positions in the city of Krasny Liman as Kiev mounted a large-scale offensive targeting the area, Russian Defense Ministry confirmed in a statement on Saturday.

Earlier, the head of the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR), Denis Pushilin, called the situation in the city “alarming” as he said the city had been “half-encircled” by the Ukrainian troops.

“Due to the emerging threat of encirclement, the allied troops have withdrawn from the settlement of Krasny Liman and deployed to more advantageous positions,” the ministry said in a statement. The Ukrainian forces lost more than 200 soldiers as well as five tanks and five infantry fighting vehicles during the attack on Krasny Liman, the military added.

Despite the losses, the Ukrainian command sent in reserves and reached “considerable superiority in men and material” in the direction of the attack, the Russian ministry said.

