Kiev deployed formidable force during its offensive, a top Donbass official has said

Ukrainian troops are trying to surround the city of Krasny Liman, an important railway hub, Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) head Denis Pushilin has said.

The situation is “alarming” because Ukrainians have “half-encircled” the city located on the DPR’s northern edge, Pushilin wrote on his Telegram channel on Friday.

Krasny Liman, known as Liman in Ukraine, was seized by Russian and Donbass forces in late May.

The DPR military reported on Friday that the city’s defenses have not been breached despite “constant” shelling by Ukraine.

Pushilin said that the DPR has lost full control of the cities of Yampol and Drobyshevo, while the Ukrainians are shelling the supply route between Krasny Liman and Svatovo.

“Our boys are fighting. We’re bringing in reserves, we should be able to hold on. However, the enemy has also deployed [strong] forces,” he wrote.

This is very unpleasant news, but we must look soberly at the situation and draw conclusions from our mistakes.

The news comes as Russian President Vladimir Putin is due to sign documents on the accession of the DPR and the neighboring Lugansk People’s Republic (LPR) into Russia on Friday. Putin will also sign treaties on the accession of the Russian-held Kherson and Zaporozhye regions, which declared independence from Ukraine.

These four territories overwhelmingly voted in favor of joining Russia in referendums held between September 23 and 27.

Ukraine and the West consider the vote illegal and refuse to recognize the results.

Putin declared a partial mobilization last week, with the aim of adding 300,000 reservists to the army.