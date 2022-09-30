icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Putin signs treaties on Donbass, Zaporozhye, and Kherson accession to Russia
30 Sep, 2022 12:47
Key Donbass city ‘half-encircled’ by Ukraine – DPR

Kiev deployed formidable force during its offensive, a top Donbass official has said
Key Donbass city 'half-encircled' by Ukraine – DPR
FILE PHOTO: A Donbass fighter near Krasny Liman in the Donetsk People’s Republic, September 20, 2022. © Viktor Antonyuk / Sputnik ©  Sputnik / Viktor Antonyuk

Ukrainian troops are trying to surround the city of Krasny Liman, an important railway hub, Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) head Denis Pushilin has said.

The situation is “alarming” because Ukrainians have “half-encircled” the city located on the DPR’s northern edge, Pushilin wrote on his Telegram channel on Friday.

Krasny Liman, known as Liman in Ukraine, was seized by Russian and Donbass forces in late May.

The DPR military reported on Friday that the city’s defenses have not been breached despite “constant” shelling by Ukraine.

Pushilin said that the DPR has lost full control of the cities of Yampol and Drobyshevo, while the Ukrainians are shelling the supply route between Krasny Liman and Svatovo.

“Our boys are fighting. We’re bringing in reserves, we should be able to hold on. However, the enemy has also deployed [strong] forces,” he wrote.

This is very unpleasant news, but we must look soberly at the situation and draw conclusions from our mistakes.

The news comes as Russian President Vladimir Putin is due to sign documents on the accession of the DPR and the neighboring Lugansk People’s Republic (LPR) into Russia on Friday. Putin will also sign treaties on the accession of the Russian-held Kherson and Zaporozhye regions, which declared independence from Ukraine.

READ MORE: Children among dead after Ukraine shells refugee convoy – LPR

These four territories overwhelmingly voted in favor of joining Russia in referendums held between September 23 and 27.

Ukraine and the West consider the vote illegal and refuse to recognize the results.
Putin declared a partial mobilization last week, with the aim of adding 300,000 reservists to the army.

