icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
21 Sep, 2022 15:45
HomeRussia & FSU

Zelensky responds to Putin’s nuclear warning

The world would not “allow” Moscow to use the nuclear option, the Ukrainian president told Germany’s Bild tabloid
Zelensky responds to Putin’s nuclear warning
FILE PHOTO: UKrainian President Vladimir Zelensky. ©  Global Look Press / Mykola Tys

Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky has said he “does not believe” Moscow could resort to a nuclear option in its ongoing conflict with Kiev. Ukraine’s military plans stay unchanged, he told Germany’s Bild tabloid on Wednesday.

“I do not believe that he [Russian President Vladimir Putin] will use these weapons,” Zelensky told Bild when asked about a potential nuclear strike against his nation. The world would not allow Moscow to do this, he added. 

“There are risks,” he told Bild, though, arguing that he “cannot get” into Putin’s head.

Zelensky also accused Russia of nuclear blackmail, adding that one should not give in to Moscow’s threats. He also claimed that Russia could then potentially demand “a part of Poland” and threaten to use nukes as well. 

So far, Kiev’s strategy remains unchanged, Zelensky said. “We will act according to our plans step by step. I am sure we will liberate our territory,” he added. The president also blasted the upcoming referendums on joining Russia that the Donbass republics are about to hold.

Russia to begin partial mobilization – Putin
Read more
Russia to begin partial mobilization – Putin

Zelensky branded the voting “sham referendums,” adding that most nations around the world “will not recognize them.”

His words came as Putin announced a partial military mobilization, describing the move as sensible and necessary due to the military campaign in Ukraine.

Russia sent troops into Ukraine on February 24, citing Kiev’s failure to implement the Minsk agreements, designed to give the regions of Donetsk and Lugansk special status within the Ukrainian state. The protocols, brokered by Germany and France, were first signed in 2014. Former Ukrainian president Pyotr Poroshenko has since admitted that Kiev’s main goal was to use the ceasefire to buy time and “create powerful armed forces.”

In February 2022, the Kremlin recognized the Donbass republics as independent states and demanded that Ukraine officially declare itself a neutral country that will never join any Western military bloc. Kiev insists the Russian offensive was completely unprovoked.

Top stories

RT Features

Another Afghanistan in the making? How a fully-fledged war between two ex-Soviet states could threaten stability in Central Asia
Another Afghanistan in the making? How a fully-fledged war between two ex-Soviet states could threaten stability in Central Asia FEATURE
Bombshell court filing suggests the FBI knew 'Russiagate' was a fraud in January of 2017, but it kept up its pressure on Trump
Bombshell court filing suggests the FBI knew 'Russiagate' was a fraud in January of 2017, but it kept up its pressure on Trump FEATURE
NATO's bombing of Yugoslavia: How the illegal US-led attack on the Balkan state changed the course of European history
NATO's bombing of Yugoslavia: How the illegal US-led attack on the Balkan state changed the course of European history FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

Another Afghanistan in the making? How a fully-fledged war between two ex-Soviet states could threaten stability in Central Asia
Another Afghanistan in the making? How a fully-fledged war between two ex-Soviet states could threaten stability in Central Asia FEATURE
Bombshell court filing suggests the FBI knew 'Russiagate' was a fraud in January of 2017, but it kept up its pressure on Trump
Bombshell court filing suggests the FBI knew 'Russiagate' was a fraud in January of 2017, but it kept up its pressure on Trump FEATURE
NATO's bombing of Yugoslavia: How the illegal US-led attack on the Balkan state changed the course of European history
NATO's bombing of Yugoslavia: How the illegal US-led attack on the Balkan state changed the course of European history FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
CrossTalk: EU is failing
0:00
25:14
Uncharted homeland? Bogdan Bulychev, travel blogger
0:00
29:53
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2022. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies