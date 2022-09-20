icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
20 Sep, 2022 15:52
Russian weapons efficient against NATO arms – Putin

The Russian president urged manufacturers to keep “studying” Western weapons to make improvements
Servicemen of pro-Russian forces fire a BM-21 Grad multiple rocket launcher system at the unknown location in the course of Russia's military operation, in Ukraine. ©  Sputnik / Russian Defence Ministry

The conflict in Ukraine has shown that Russian weapons display “high efficiency” in resisting NATO arsenals, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Tuesday. At the same time, Putin emphasized that arms makers should study the weapons that Kiev receives from its Western partners, to further improve Moscow’s military performance.

All of NATO's arsenals have been deployed to support the current regime in Kiev, which means that we must and can study them and qualitatively increase our capabilities,” Putin said during a meeting with defense industry representatives. He added that based on the experience gained, Russian arms can then be improved “where necessary.”

This “natural process” should be “as speedy and effective as possible,” Putin said, stressing that the defense industry should increase output volumes and reduce production time as much as possible amid the ongoing offensive in Ukraine.

Among the most effective Russian weapons, the president listed high-precision long-range missiles, rocket-artillery and armored weapons. These weapons are allowing Russian forces to destroy Kiev’s military infrastructure and command posts, target nationalist formations and at the same time “minimize losses” of Russian personnel.

Putin’s remarks came a day after the Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmitry Kuleba, in an interview with Bloomberg, urged Western nations to supply more weapons to his country. Kuleba said Ukraine’s current counteroffensive, hailed as a success by Kiev and the West, is a “clear message” that sending more supplies “makes sense” and that Ukraine is in a position to “defeat President Putin and his army.” 

Last week, the US pledged to provide Ukraine with an additional $600 million in military assistance, which will bring the total US military assistance for Ukraine since early 2021 to approximately $15.8 billion.

Moscow has consistently warned the US and its allies against “pumping up” Ukraine with weapons saying that it would only prolong the conflict and would lead to more unnecessary casualties without changing the ultimate outcome.

Bombshell court filing suggests the FBI knew 'Russiagate' was a fraud in January of 2017, but it kept up its pressure on Trump
Bombshell court filing suggests the FBI knew 'Russiagate' was a fraud in January of 2017, but it kept up its pressure on Trump FEATURE
NATO's bombing of Yugoslavia: How the illegal US-led attack on the Balkan state changed the course of European history
NATO's bombing of Yugoslavia: How the illegal US-led attack on the Balkan state changed the course of European history FEATURE
Bait and switch: How Russia handed Moscow to Napoleon 210 years ago, but went on to win the war
Bait and switch: How Russia handed Moscow to Napoleon 210 years ago, but went on to win the war FEATURE

