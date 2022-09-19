Major cross procession staged outside Moscow

Hundreds of worshipers joined the event at the former estate of Russian Emperor Alexander II

A major cross procession took place on Sunday at Ilinskoe-Usovo, the former estate of Russian Emperor Alexander II, north-west of Moscow.

Hundreds of worshipers, carrying holy images, followed clerics along the route from the Church of Elijah the Prophet in the village of Ilinskoe to the Church of Our Savior in Usovo.

During their journey, people performed a crossing of the Moskva River via a pontoon bridge and on rafts.

The event concluded with a service in Usovo and a fundraiser for children with severe illnesses.

The annual procession is being organized by the Elisabeth-Sergius Educational Society (ESES) to mark important dates for Orthodox Christians and commemorate Russian Emperor Alexander II, who ruled between 1818 and 1881, and other members of the royal family.