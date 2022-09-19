icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
19 Sep, 2022 08:58
Major cross procession staged outside Moscow

Hundreds of worshipers joined the event at the former estate of Russian Emperor Alexander II
The cross procession at the Ilinskoe-Usovo estate. ©  Elisabeth-Sergius Educational Society (ESES)

A major cross procession took place on Sunday at Ilinskoe-Usovo, the former estate of Russian Emperor Alexander II, north-west of Moscow.

Hundreds of worshipers, carrying holy images, followed clerics along the route from the Church of Elijah the Prophet in the village of Ilinskoe to the Church of Our Savior in Usovo.

During their journey, people performed a crossing of the Moskva River via a pontoon bridge and on rafts.

The event concluded with a service in Usovo and a fundraiser for children with severe illnesses.

The annual procession is being organized by the Elisabeth-Sergius Educational Society (ESES) to mark important dates for Orthodox Christians and commemorate Russian Emperor Alexander II, who ruled between 1818 and 1881, and other members of the royal family.

